THE MASTER LOCK COMPANY ANNOUNCED AS NEW OFFICIAL LOCK BOX PARTNER OF MIBOR REALTOR® ASSOCIATION The partnership reinforces Master Lock's stellar reputation and growing footprint across the real estate industry

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With decades of experience serving the real estate community with innovative security products, The Master Lock Company is announcing a new partnership to become the new official electronic lock box provider of MIBOR REALTOR® Association, the professional association representing central Indiana's REALTORS®. Citing integrations with BrokerBay, strong brand reputation and expertise in global supply chain, MIBOR will now offer Master Lock's Bluetooth-enabled lock boxes and Master Lock Vault Enterprise software to its Broker Listing Cooperative beginning in 2022.

"As technology evolves, we must move together, forward and consistently review the products and services we provide to ensure we are offering best-in-class solutions to meet our members' needs," said MIBOR's Chief Executive Officer, Shelley Specchio. "With this as our motivation, MIBOR is pleased to partner with Master Lock as our electronic lock box solution provider."

Together, MIBOR and Master Lock represent two of the most venerated names in real estate and security. MIBOR, founded in 1912, is a leading association dedicated to providing their members with leading tools, training and technology. Master Lock, founded in 1921, has been the longtime leader in security and safety products, continuously updating their lock box products to serve the real estate industry.

"We've spent years interviewing key contacts across organized real estate, in order to better understand their product and integration needs," said Brian Smith, Master Lock Connected Products Business Development Manager. "This latest partnership with MIBOR, a top-40 MLS, is proof-positive that we are meeting the needs of the industry at a critical time. With experience in global supply chain management, our expertise in technology integrations and our truly flexible, secure product line, we are confident that Master Lock will continue to be the preferred vendor for leading MLSs across the U.S."

After much consideration, Master Lock was identified as the best solution for MIBOR's growing marketplace. Master Lock's real estate solution includes a variety of features and integrations that enable REALTORS® to run their businesses more efficiently and securely.

With the option to fully integrate with popular showing solutions including BrokerBay, Master Lock offers a simplified experience for MIBOR's members, who can use one convenient solution to manage the entire property showing process, from scheduling to accessing properties.

With Master Lock, REALTORS® can access listings via Bluetooth-enabled technology or manual keycodes provided by the listing agent. This allows the lock box to work even if there is a technology failure, spotty service, or if the lock box needs to be accessed by someone without Bluetooth or app access.

As global supply chain issues continue to affect the production and issuance of many items, including lock boxes, MIBOR stated that Master Lock's reliability and experience in global distribution and supply chain management was a primary factor in the newly announced partnership.

For more information on Master Lock's Bluetooth-enabled lock boxes and Master Lock Vault Enterprise software solution, visit www.masterlockvault.com

About The Master Lock Company

The Master Lock Company is recognized around the world as the authentic, enduring name in padlocks and security products. The Master Lock Company offers a broad range of innovative security and safety solutions for consumer, commercial, and industrial end-users. The Master Lock Company LLC is an operating unit of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc., a leading consumer brands company. Headquartered in Deerfield, Ill., Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), is included in the S&P 500 Index. For more information about Master Lock visit www.masterlockvault.com.

About MIBOR

MIBOR is the professional association representing central Indiana's REALTORS®. Founded in 1912, MIBOR was established by 43 charter members and today serves the needs of over 9,000 members in Boone, Brown, Decatur, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson, Madison, Marion, Montgomery, Morgan, and Shelby counties. In addition to serving these counties, MIBOR also provides a Broker Listing Cooperative® listing service to REALTORS® in Bartholomew, Jennings, and Putnam counties. For more information about MIBOR REALTOR® Association, visit www.mibor.com

