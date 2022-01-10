LendingTree, Inc. to Host Virtual Analyst and Investor Event on February 02, 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE), operator of LendingTree.com, the nation's leading online financial services marketplace, today announced it will host a virtual Analyst and Investor Event on Wednesday, February 02, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

LendingTree logo (PRNewsfoto/LendingTree)

Members of LendingTree's senior management team will introduce the Company's outlook for fiscal year 2022 and update the investment community on the Company's business performance and key strategic priorities. Presenters will include Founder, Chairman & CEO Doug Lebda, J.D. Moriarty, President LendingTree Next, Trent Ziegler, Chief Financial Officer, and other members of LendingTree's executive team.

LendingTree will provide a live webcast of the event and post presentation materials on its Investor Relations website at investors.lendingtree.com. Following completion of the event, a recorded replay of the webcast will be made available.

About LendingTree, Inc.

LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is the nation's leading online financial services marketplace that connects consumers with the choices they need to be confident in their financial decisions. LendingTree empowers consumers to shop for financial services the same way they would shop for airline tickets or hotel stays, by comparing multiple offers from a nationwide network of over 500 partners in one simple search and choosing the option that best fits their financial needs. Services include mortgage loans, mortgage refinances, auto loans, personal loans, business loans, student refinances, credit cards, insurance and more. Through the My LendingTree platform, consumers receive free credit scores, credit monitoring and recommendations to improve credit health. My LendingTree proactively compares consumers' credit accounts against offers on our network and notifies consumers when there is an opportunity to save money. In short, LendingTree's purpose is to help simplify financial decisions for life's meaningful moments through choice, education and support.

LendingTree, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. For more information, please visit www.lendingtree.com.

Investor Relations:

Media Relations:

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LendingTree, Inc.