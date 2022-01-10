KUSI Global, Inc. Hosts Urgent Webinar to Help Federal Agencies Meet DEIA Strategic Plan Deadline

WASHINGTON, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KUSI Global Inc. will host its live webinar series to address diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility in the federal workplace on January 12, 2022, at 1:00 PM EST.

Strategic Planning Webinar Information

Strategic Planning for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility in the Federal Workplace

The webinar will discuss priorities and strategies to improve Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) in the federal workforce. All federal agencies will be held accountable for developing an extensive DEIA strategic plan by March 23, 2022.

Executive Order 14035 is a government-wide initiative, signed by President Biden on June 25, 2021, to advance equitable employment opportunities in the Federal Government. The order details very specific requirements to position the federal government, the largest employer in the country, as a model for equity and inclusion. The Executive Order intends to advance racial equity and support underserved communities. It establishes that addressing civil rights, racial justice, and equal opportunity in the workforce is the entire government's responsibility.

KUSI Global Inc.'s (KUSI) live webinar series will help federal agencies understand the executive order and develop DEIA strategic planning best practices. KUSI will outline a roadmap to create a winning DEIA strategic plan in less than 60 days.

KUSI Global Inc. is an 8a certified, EDWOSB that has successfully supported public and private organizations to transform culture and build strategic plans that make a difference in the workforce. KUSI has developed thriving partnerships with Federal Agencies for over a decade. They have a reputation for formulating frameworks, policies, and strategies that yield high-performing, inclusive, and innovative cultures in high-regulated environments.

"Having a solid strategic plan for DEIA is critical to every agency's mission and values. This plan will also be critical to thriving in a virtual environment and addressing complicated workforce challenges related to the ongoing global pandemic". Talia Fox, CEO of KUSI Global Inc.

KUSI Global Inc. will aid government agencies in crafting their Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) policies. The KUSI DEIA approach will also help agencies assess current DEIA initiatives, conduct a White House Executive Order gap analysis, create DEIA roadmaps, and customize a compliant DEIA strategic plan. The KUSI DEIA strategic plan webinar will also include guidance to ensure that government agencies can easily report on progress.

To register for the upcoming webinar, please visit tinyurl.com/strategic-deia-plan . For more information on KUSI Global Inc, you may visit their website , call them at 1 (844) 777-5874, or contact them via info@kusitraining.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KUSI Global Inc.