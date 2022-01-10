InventHelp Inventor Develops New Exercise Machine for Fitness Enthusiasts (HOF-103)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --"I wanted to create a workout that would emulate walking on all fours or crawling, similar to a four-legged animal or baby," said an inventor, from Pasadena, Texas, "so I invented the WALLK. My invention works the upper arms, upper body, upper back, middle back, lower back and hips in a natural movement due to the criss-cross pattern that requires no extra weights. You will feel the burn within seconds and it only takes 1 to 2 minutes to do."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective new exercise machine for fitness enthusiasts In doing so, it enables the user to target muscles in the upper and lower body. It also could enhance cardiovascular workouts and it could increase strength. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for fitness enthusiasts and commercial gyms. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

