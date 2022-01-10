Envista and Pacific Dental Services Announce Assisted Intelligence Development Partnership

BREA, Calif., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) ("Envista") -- Envista and leading dental support organization Pacific Dental Services® (PDS) announce today the consummation of a multi-year year development partnership, created to harness the power of Assisted Intelligence (AI) in support of clinical image analysis across the dental market.

Envista Logo (PRNewsfoto/Envista Holdings Corporation)

Independently, Envista and PDS have been investing in industry-leading work on AI support of clinical imaging. Together, through this ground-breaking partnership, they will deploy Envista's sophisticated DTX Studio Clinic software platform throughout all PDS-supported practices to immediately bring the benefits of AI-supported image sorting and interpretation to PDS-supported clinicians. In parallel, the two companies will leverage the clinical and operational expertise of PDS and the technical capabilities of Envista to collaborate in the development and deployment of further AI capabilities via DTX. Envista and PDS aim to harness the power of data and machine learning to transform the ease with which dentists may use clinical imagery to diagnose, plan and treat dental pathologies.

Amir Aghdaei, Envista CEO, said, "PDS is a leader in leveraging diagnostic capabilities that can be developed and deployed to empower and support their clinicians and their patients. We have been particularly impressed with the agility of their internal innovation teams, including their own internal AI platform development activities. PDS' work-to-date on machine learning and imaging makes them far more than a customer; we see them as a true partner. Envista is proud to align with such a forward-thinking enterprise to implement the future of clinical diagnostics in dentistry."

Stephen E. Thorne, IV, PDS Founder and CEO, added, "Envista is continuously raising the bar in core dental technologies. We are excited to work with an organization as committed to innovation and inspired by our mission to build a digitally enabled, AI-powered ecosystem for our supported owner dentists and their patients. The practice of dentistry is transforming. We see and embrace the elevated role that dental professionals can and will play in their patients' oral and systemic health which will ultimately lead to better health outcomes and lower overall healthcare costs. This partnership is another bold step towards that future."

ABOUT PACIFIC DENTAL SERVICES

Founded in 1994, Pacific Dental Services (PDS) is one of the country's leading dental support organizations, providing supported autonomy that enables dentists to concentrate on clinical excellence and the highest levels of cost-effective comprehensive patient care. PDS originated the Private Practice+® model to enable dentists to focus on their passion: serving patients. PDS also pioneered the concept of Modern Dentistry so that dentists are equipped to combine advances in the latest technology with the best operational practices and procedures, highly skilled support staff and a commitment to ongoing training and education. PDS continues to grow, with more than 850 supported dental offices across the United States. PDS has been on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America 14 times. PDS supported dentists aim to be the provider of choice in all the markets they serve and to develop Patients for Life™.

For more information, visit us at pacificdentalservices.com

Facebook: @pacificdentalservices

Instagram: @pacific.dental

LinkedIn: @pacific-dental-services

Twitter: @pacificdental

YouTube: @pacificdentaltv

ABOUT ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Envista is a global family of more than 30 trusted dental brands, united by a shared purpose: to partner with professionals to improve lives. Envista helps its customers deliver the best possible patient care through industry-leading dental consumables, solutions, technology, and services. Our comprehensive portfolio, including dental implants and treatment options, orthodontics, and digital imaging technologies, covers an estimated 90% of dentists' clinical needs for diagnosing, treating, and preventing dental conditions as well as improving the aesthetics of the human smile. Envista companies, including KaVo Kerr, Nobel Biocare, and Ormco, partner with dental professionals to help them deliver the best possible patient care. With a foundation comprised of the proven Envista Business System (EBS) methodology, an experienced leadership team, and a strong culture grounded in customer centricity, commitment to innovation, respect, continuous improvement, and leadership, Envista is well-equipped to meet the end-to-end needs of dental professionals worldwide. Envista is one of the largest global dental products companies, with significant market positions in some of the most attractive segments of the dental products industry. For more information, please visit www.envistaco.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Stephen Keller

Investor Relations

Envista Holdings Corporation

200 S. Kraemer Blvd., Building E

Brea, CA 92821

Telephone: (714) 817-7000

Fax: (714) 817-5450

Ellen Driscoll

Pacific Dental Services

17000 Red Hill Avenue

Irvine, CA 92614

Telephone: (949) 617-2188

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Envista Holdings Corporation