Alias Intelligence Enhances Client Portal with the Release of Automated Ordering Services New capability optimizes client order and report processes in a data-driven way

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alias Intelligence, a background investigations and due diligence firm that provides comprehensive and timely searches for financial and investment institutions, corporations, real estate entities, law firms, and companies onboarding new hires announces the release of automated ordering services within their client Portal.

"We listened carefully to our client's needs, and we delivered," said Adam Rudman, Founder and CEO of Alias Intelligence. "The Portal is a significant step towards enhancing the overall client experience. Our client satisfaction comes down to three key elements: quality, security, and speed. The Portal delivers this trifecta."

Driven by machine-learning and intuitive technology, the updated Alias Intelligence Portal provides around-the-clock order availability and speed of access, eliminating inefficient and repetitive manual processes and delay approval. The submission of orders through the Portal also guarantees that sensitive data is securely stored and can be accessed on a strict need-to-know basis, which dramatically improves data confidentiality and security.

"The goal is to create an Amazon-like client ordering system," said Marcus Viereckl, CTO of Alias Intelligence. "Online ordering is critical for our business to scale. Seamless and intuitive ordering lets our clients order what they want, when they want it—in a matter of minutes," said Viereckl.

Alias Intelligence remains committed to drive new innovation into an age-old industry that has not yet kept pace with modern-day technological advancements. Viereckl aims to bring his experience from the FinTech space to create a state-of-the-art technology platform that offers the scale, speed, and customer satisfaction needed to set Alias Intelligence apart from the rest of the industry.

"Now that we have the capability to accept a higher order volume, the tech team at Alias will expand our automation technologies to service these orders at the rate and speed our clients want and need," said Viereckl.

The new ordering ability from Alias Intelligence helps to deliver an elite and intuitive experience for efficient, effective report generation, making it a hugely important due diligence tool. By expanding and enhancing the value of actionable data and insight reporting, clients can become more confident when making important business decisions and mitigating exposure to risk.

Prior to joining the Alias team, Viereckl served as Assistant Vice President at leading financial services firm, Blackstone. During his six-year tenure, Viereckl was responsible for programming solutions and developing innovative FinTech SaaS products, leading a team of developers to build scalable, business-focused architectures. Viereckl graduated from Cornell University in 2015 with a BSE in Electrical and Computer Engineering, focusing on signal analysis and computer architecture.

To learn more or to join the Alias Intelligence client Portal, visit aliasintelligence.com/#contact.

About Alias Intelligence

Alias Intelligence is a background investigations and due diligence firm delivering the information and insights our clients need to protect and grow their business. Alias' services include comprehensive background checks, asset searches, corporate due diligence, AI social media reporting, discrete source inquiries, and executive background checks – both in the US and overseas. These services will help our clients effectively evaluate opportunities, relationships, and risk. For more information, visit aliasintelligence.com.

