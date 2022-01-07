Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Expands Service into the DC-Metro Area with the Acquisition of Strickland Fire Protection

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Expands Service into the DC-Metro Area with the Acquisition of Strickland Fire Protection

ATLANTA, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety is pleased to announce its acquisition of Strickland Fire Protection. The transaction was completed through Pye-Barker Fire portfolio company Rapid Fire Protection Group. It expands Pye-Barker into Maryland, Northern Virginia and the District of Columbia and bolsters Pye-Barker's market leadership in fire protection and suppression services.

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety acquires Strickland Fire Protection.

Strickland Fire Protection is one of the largest fire protection contractors in the Baltimore/Washington area.

Strickland Fire Protection, headquartered in Forestville, Maryland, is one of the largest fire protection contractors in the Baltimore-Washington metropolitan area. For nearly forty years, Strickland Fire Protection has offered fire sprinkler and water mist system, fire pump, deluge, and fire alarm services. Strickland Fire Protection reinvests a portion of its profits on initiatives to help the underserved and rebuild communities struck by natural disaster.

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety, founded in 1946, is a U.S. leader in fire protection and life safety. The company, which is rapidly expanding its footprint, now includes over 110 locations and 3,000 team members across the country. In addition to portable extinguishers, restaurant fire suppression, special hazard systems, fire sprinklers, fire alarms, Pye-Barker offers alarm security, surveillance, intrusion detection and CCTV monitoring.

"Partnering with Pye-Barker facilitates our future growth," said Strickland Fire President Jay Strickland. "This is an investment in our company vision – creating growth opportunities for our employees and enabling us to provide the best fire protection to more communities."

"It's exciting to have Strickland Fire join our team." said Pye-Barker CEO Bart Proctor. "They're a strong, well-regarded regional player. I'm impressed by the Strickland team and their dedication to the community both near and far."

Strickland Fire will continue to be operated by Jay Strickland and its team of leaders and highly skilled technicians.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety is a leading provider of fire and life safety protection services, with over 110 locations spanning the Continental US and headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. Since its founding in 1946, Pye-Barker Fire's core values have been unwavering in providing honest and reliable service through its highly trained and dedicated employees. Pye-Barker Fire invests heavily in providing best-in-class training for its team while offering industry competitive benefits. To learn more about Pye-Barker Fire, visit www.pyebarkerfire.com.

Contact:

Chuck Reimel

(910) 612-6252

Creimel@pyebarkerfire.com

(PRNewsfoto/Pye-Barker Fire & Safety)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pye-Barker Fire & Safety