The Royal Mint unveils coin collection for Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee

LLANTRISANT, Wales, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Royal Mint has unveiled a unique commemorative portrait of Her Majesty the Queen for the launch of the Platinum Jubilee coin collection, and the first collectable UK 50p to celebrate a royal event.

Marking 70 years on the throne, the special obverse design, by esteemed artist John Bergdahl, depicts the Queen on horseback and will be struck on the 'heads' side of a new 50p and traditional £5 crown.

Representing Her Majesty's fondness of nature, the design is reminiscent of the equestrian designs for the 1953 Coronation and 2002 Jubilee crown pieces and has been personally approved by the Queen.

The collectable 50p baring the new obverse design – and featuring the number 70 along with the Queen's cypher designed by Osborne Ross on the opposite side – is available today from £7, celebrating 70 years. The traditional £5 crown, featuring a heraldic reverse design by John Bergdahl, starts at £10. See the full collection in a range of base and precious metals at The Royal Mint.

The Royal Mint's Divisional Director of Commemorative Coin Clare Maclennan said:

"The Platinum Jubilee is an historic occasion and one that is particularly special for The Royal Mint, as the original maker of British Coins for 1,100 years.

"In celebration of this landmark occasion, the official Platinum Jubilee collection, including the new 50p and traditional £5 crown, features a unique commemorative design on both sides of the coin.

"Designed by esteemed artists, and made with original craftsmanship, Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee coins are enduring pieces of art that will be collected, cherished and passed down for generations."

Royal Historian and Author Professor Kate Williams worked with The Royal Mint on the project, she said: "The Queen is the longest-reigning monarch in British history and one of only four across the history of the world who has reigned for 70 years. As we celebrate her seventieth year on the throne, it is fitting that her dedication and service has been recognised on UK coin and one of the largest coin collections in the history of The Royal Mint."

The extensive Platinum Jubilee collection also includes limited-edition coins featuring a crowned depiction of the Royal Cypher surrounded by the floral emblems of the United Kingdom, available at The Royal Mint.

With a history spanning more than 1,100 years, The Royal Mint is Britain's oldest companies and the original maker of UK coins. Today The Royal Mint is a premium British maker, providing carefully crafted coins and precious metal products for the UK and overseas. Based in Llantrisant, South Wales, it has three main focuses as a business: Currency, Consumer (collectable and rare, historic coins) and precious metals investment.

