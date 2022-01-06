Housing Applications for Rosefield Village will be accepted starting January 17th

ALAMEDA, Calif., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The housing application for Rosefield Village will become available starting at 8am on January 17th and will close at 5pm on February 7th. The Housing Authority of the City of Alameda (AHA) will begin to accept applications via the Alameda County Housing Portal (https://housing.acgov.org/listings) on January 17th. Before January 17th, any person interested in becoming a tenant at Rosefield Village can call (510) 649-5537 or send email to rosefield@jsco.net to obtain more information.

Rosefield Village is a new housing development located at 727 Buena Vista Avenue in the City of Alameda, with convenient access to services and public transportation. The Housing Authority of the City of Alameda is currently re-developing the property to increase the site density from 53 units to 92 units. This building is energy efficient using solar energy, efficient windows, and energy star appliances. AHA's goal is to move-in new residents by mid-2022.

Rosefield Village is a mixed income family housing development that offers affordable housing options for Alameda's low-income residents. There will be studio, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom units available that will serve households earning 20-80% of the Area Median Income. In addition, Alameda Unified School District (AUSD) employees who earn 20% to 80% of the area's median income will be eligible to apply to live in the apartments.

"By increasing site density at Rosefield Village, the Housing Authority can continue its mission of providing affordable housing options for Alameda's low-income residents and the synergy with AUSD makes this project even more impactful for Alamedans." stated Vanessa Cooper, AHA's Executive Director.

Any interested parties can sign-up for email notifications regarding Rosefield Village, via this link: https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/CAALAME/signup/29652

CONTACT: Joshua Altieri (Community Relations Manager)

PHONE: (510) 747-4321

EMAIL: jaltieri@alamedahsg.org

About AHA

For over 80 years, The Housing Authority of the City of Alameda (AHA) has provided a range of housing assistance to low-income households. The primary goal of the Housing Authority is to provide quality, affordable, and safe housing in the City of Alameda. Our programs include Housing Choice Vouchers, Project-Based Vouchers, specialized housing assistance, family self-sufficiency, affordable real estate development, resident services, and management of AHA owned property.

www.alamedahsg.org

