DaVita Celebrates 10 Years of Kidney Smart® Educational Programming More than 235,000 people have received comprehensive kidney disease education over the past decade.

DENVER, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kidney Smart®, an award-winning, interactive community and virtual education program, has achieved a new milestone: 10 years of providing comprehensive kidney disease education to more than 235,000 people. The program reached a record-setting 28,000 participants in 2021.

"At DaVita, we believe an informed patient is an empowered patient," said Dr. Jeff Giullian, chief medical officer for DaVita. "Our data show that patients who participate in Kidney Smart classes are more engaged and better equipped to proactively manage their kidney health at every stage and setting of care."

Kidney Smart is one of the first comprehensive community-based kidney education programs. Available at no-cost, Kidney Smart features interactive kidney education and is open to anyone in the community.

The instructor-led classes provide group and one-on-one education about:

How the kidneys function;

Effects of kidney disease;

Treatment options; and

The role medications, diet and nutrition play in disease management and prevention.

The curriculum is tailored for those diagnosed with kidney disease, along with their caregivers, family members and friends.

One in seven Americans—approximately 37 million people—are in one of the five stages of chronic kidney disease (CKD). Due to the vague symptoms associated with the disease, approximately 90% of people are unaware of their diagnosis until the disease progresses to kidney failure.

Education is key to improving patient outcomes. DaVita patients who have attended a Kidney Smart class have been shown to be six times more likely to start dialysis at home, three times more likely to get a kidney transplant, and miss 38% fewer treatments during their first 90 days on dialysis, as compared to patients who do not participate in the program.1

"As a Kidney Smart educator, I love the connection I've been able to develop with individuals who attend our classes," said Synthia Webster, RD, a DaVita dietitian and Kidney Smart Educator. "It's been so rewarding to observe how this education puts patients on the right path to feel more confident managing their disease and choosing the treatment option that best fits their lifestyle."

Kidney Smart classes are now more widely offered in a virtual format in addition to community classes. The expanded telephonic and virtual access has made it possible for more people than ever before to experience Kidney Smart education.

To reflect recent developments in kidney care education and advancements in home dialysis modalities, DaVita released a new Kidney Smart curriculum in summer 2021. Additional curriculum updates designed to help support all stages of the kidney health journey—from slowing disease progression to kidney transplantation—will be released in early 2022.

For more information about Kidney Smart or to sign up for a class, please visit davita.com/education/kidney-smart-classes.

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. The company is one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. DaVita cares for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey—from slowing the progression of kidney disease to helping to support transplantation, from acute hospital care to dialysis at home. As of September 30, 2021, DaVita served 203,000 patients at 2,822 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States. The company also operated 333 outpatient dialysis centers in ten countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. Various important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including the risks identified in our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. DaVita disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this press release, except as may be otherwise required by law.

