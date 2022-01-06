Cannery Pier Hotel & Spa Launches Comprehensive Renovation

ASTORIA, Ore., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannery Pier Hotel & Spa is embarking on a comprehensive renovation to transform the guest experience at this iconic luxury hotel built on century-old pier pilings extending 600 feet into the Columbia River. The hotel's position provides a panoramic vista of the river and the striking Astoria-Megler Bridge, and the renovation will capitalize on this strategic location with new amenities and enhancements throughout the property.

"We're excited about this next chapter in Cannery Pier's distinguished history," said Linh DePledge, the hotel's general manager. "We'll be offering amenities that exceed today's luxury standards, accompanied by the warm hospitality and personal service that are a hallmark of Astoria's jewel on the Columbia River. This renovation demonstrates our commitment to unparalleled service and guest experience."

The project will also include enhancements to the hotel's luxurious spa and upscale exercise room. Additionally, all guest room interiors and public spaces will be fully reimagined and feature original artwork by local artists. The Cannery Pier Museum will also be expanded with new exhibits paying homage to Astoria's unique history as the former salmon canneries capital of the world and the hotel's connection to the community.

The hotel, which opened in 2005 on the former site of the Union Fisherman's Cooperative Packing Company, was designed by Astoria native Robert "Jake" Jacob to recreate the feeling of the canneries of yesteryear, with smokestacks, exposed steel beams and wooden trusses. The rooflines and window placements echo those of the old Union Fish cannery, and the siding and roof materials are authentic to the period.

Each of the hotel's 46 guest rooms features hardwood flooring, a private balcony with stunning views, a gas fireplace, a clawfoot or jetted tub with waterfront views, a cozy Pendleton blanket, and binoculars to observe ship traffic — bulk carriers to tankers. The renovation will bring new, unique local and elevated in-room amenities that provide a unique sense of place that is distinct to Astoria as well as enhanced concierge services for guests.

Cannery Pier Hotel & Spa also offers two meeting spaces overlooking the river for corporate retreats, conferences and other events.

The Cannery Pier team will continue to assist guests throughout the renovation, including taking phone reservations or helping with gift certificate purchases. Further, all employees will participate in enhanced service and safety training to provide guests with a most memorable stay when the renovation finishes on March 30, 2022.

Guests can contact the hotel anytime at 503-325-4996. For more information, renovation updates, or to book online, visit www.CanneryPierHotel.com.

About Cannery Pier Hotel & Spa — Astoria's Iconic Jewel on the River

Experience the Cannery Pier Hotel & Spa, a boutique luxury hotel strategically built on a pier extending 600 feet into the water to showcase the beauty of the Columbia River and the magnificent Astoria-Megler Bridge. Every room features a private balcony for a front-row view of the fascinating life on a real working river. The entire property is a place for the senses, with an identity that is distinctively Astoria. Unsurpassed in location, sophistication and timeless beauty, Cannery Pier Hotel & Spa offers unmatched services that make every stay memorable. For more information, visit www.CanneryPierHotel.com.

About Vesta Hospitality

Great Teams, Great Experiences, Great Results; these simple but meaningful words drive Vesta Hospitality. The heart of Vesta is our passionate people working together every day with the guiding principle of doing the right things to ensure a memorable and positive experience for everyone. Vesta is a successful hospitality management company with a premier portfolio of globally branded hotels and unique independent properties. Vesta's experienced hotel operations and investment group incorporates creativity with an entrepreneurial spirit where our vision is boundless. For more information, visit www.vestahospitality.com.

CONTACT

Linh DePledge

General Manager

ldepledge@vestahospitality.com

503-325-4996

Cannery Pier Hotel & Spa

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cannery Pier Hotel & Spa