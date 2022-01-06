BERKELEY LIGHTS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Berkeley Lights, Inc. - BLI

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until February 7, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NasdaqGS: BLI), if they purchased the Company's shares between July 17, 2020 and September 14, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Berkeley Lights and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-bli/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by February 7, 2022 .

About the Lawsuit

Berkeley Lights and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On September 15, 2021, Scorpion Capital reported a wide range of criticisms against the Company purportedly based on extensive research and interviews of former employees and end-users, including that its machines were onerous, unusable, a waste of money, and had an error rate 50% higher than standard lab equipment, and that a negligible addressable market and negative customer experiences had further hindered the Company's growth potential, among other things.

On this news, shares of Berkeley Lights plummeted nearly 30% over two trading days to close at $23.53 on September 16, 2021, on abnormally high trading volume.

The case is Ng v. Berkeley Lights, Inc., No. 21-cv-09497.

