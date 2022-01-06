Apple TV and David Meltzer Announce a 2-Year Content & Distribution Deal

COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apple TV has agreed to a content & distribution deal with Legendary Entrepreneur, Investor, and Best-Selling Author, David Meltzer, which is set to add a new slate of business-focused content to the platform. Along with David, Apple has selected a few notable entrepreneurs for the platform, which brings content to over 1 billion screens in more than 100 countries around the world.

The new Apple TV channel will feature David's top podcast, "The Playbook", combined with the first late-night entrepreneurial show, "Office Hours", which also airs on Bloomberg Television featuring the brightest millionaires, billionaires, and entrepreneurs, in business, sports, and entertainment to talk about success, failure, and everything in between. And for the competitive entrepreneurs, his hit series "2 Minute Drill" features contestants competing each week for more than $50,000 in cash and prizes.

Also included, will be featured entrepreneur content from Jayson Waller and his award-winning "True Underdog Podcast." David is also developing many other shows with the world's top business leaders.

"It is an honor to work with one of the world's most popular streaming platforms, Apple TV, giving people access to content that empowers them to thrive," explains David Meltzer. "No matter what industry or business you are in, our shows will give you the tools to be more efficient, effective, and successful than ever before."

In addition to David's current recording location at the Blue Wire studio in the lobby of the Wynn Las Vegas and at SoFi Stadium home of the NFL's Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, David Meltzer Studios just launched its third location in Orange County. This custom-built television, film and event facility will put David Meltzer Studios and Orange County on the map for content creation and distribution.

About David Meltzer

David Meltzer is the Co-Founder of Sports 1 Marketing and formerly served as CEO of the renowned Leigh Steinberg Sports & Entertainment agency, which was the inspiration for the movie Jerry Maguire. He is one of the world's top Entrepreneurs, Investors and Business coaches. David has been recognized by Variety Magazine as their Sports Humanitarian of the Year and awarded the Ellis Island Medal of Honor.

David is the Executive Producer of the Bloomberg television series 2 Minute Drill and Office Hours. He is also the executive producer of Entrepreneur's #1 digital business show, Elevator Pitch. David is featured in many books, movies, and TV shows such as World's Greatest Motivators, Think and Grow Rich and Beyond the Secret featured on Netflix: His life's mission is to empower OVER 1 BILLION people to be happy! This simple yet powerful mission has led him on an incredible journey to provide one thing… VALUE. In all his content, and communication that's exactly what you'll receive.

