Optima Dermatology to Open in Exeter, NH

EXETER, N.H., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Optima Dermatology is excited to announce the opening of its first practice in New England on February 1, 2022 in Exeter, New Hampshire. The practice will initially be located at 1 Hampton Rd., Suite A306, across from the Exeter Town Recreation Department, while Optima's new state-of-the-art facility is constructed nearby.

Optima Dermatology Logo (PRNewsfoto/Optima Dermatology)

Optima Dermatology looks forward to serving patients in Exeter and the surrounding communities and is proud to bring its mission of creating greater access to expert dermatology care to the region. Patients will be able to schedule convenient appointments easily without long wait times. Future plans for growth in New England include additional practice locations in New Hampshire and Maine this year including Windham, NH, and Portland, ME.

Optima Dermatology's industry-leading, board-certified dermatologists and providers treat a broad range of medical dermatology conditions and diseases, including skin cancer, eczema, acne, psoriasis, and more. In addition to general dermatology, Optima Dermatology offers medical aesthetic services, including neurotoxin injections (such as Botox® and Dysport®), fillers, and more.

Optima Dermatology's Exeter location will be led by board-certified dermatologist, Brian M. Connolly, M.D., FAAD. After completing his dermatology residency at John Hopkins School of Medicine, Dr. Brian Connolly relocated to New England and has been practicing in the region since 2018.

"I'm excited to be part of Optima Dermatology's first New England practice," said Connolly. "Optima Dermatology has a strong focus on providing a great patient experience and high-quality care, both of which will be at the core of our values in our practice. We're bringing an innovative approach to comprehensive skin care to the seacoast."

Dr. Connolly's patients can expect attentive, personalized care with skin care treatments tailored to their individual needs. Dr. Connolly is dedicated to making a positive impact on his patients' lives using the latest advances in dermatology, delivering a comprehensive approach to patient care.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Connolly, please call 603-942-2171. The Patient Support Team is available Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 6:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. and Wednesday and Friday from 6:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Optima Dermatology looks forward to partnering with the local medical community and strives to take a collaborative approach with a seamless referral process. If you are a healthcare provider interested in learning more about Optima Dermatology, please contact our medical community team at MedicalCommunity@OptimaDermatology.com. You can also call the Exeter practice at 603-942-2171, or fax at 603-371-3104.

For more information, including a full list of services, please visit https://optimadermatology.com/locations/nh/exeter-nh .

About Optima Dermatology

Optima Dermatology is revolutionizing skin care. Our mission centers on creating greater access to expert dermatology care and delivering an unparalleled patient experience. With a focus on excellence and innovation, our world class team is highly engaged, mission-driven, and inspired to set the new standard in dermatology. Our guiding principle is to treat each and every patient as we would want our friends and family to be treated, and we are committed to being your trusted experts in all aspects of skin care.

