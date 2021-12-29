BodyBuilding.com, the Leading Digital Fitness, Nutrition, and Performance Solution Provider, Welcomes All Fitness Levels to "Build Your Body" in 2022, with New Signature Series™ and Enhanced Health & Wellness Programs

BOISE, Idaho, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bodybuilding.com, the leading digital fitness, nutrition, and performance solution provider for more than 20 years, announces the launch of the "Build Your Body" campaign as it continues its unwavering commitment to enabling everyone to find success through the life journey of fitness. A series of all-new health and wellness programs are launching to kick off 2022 through Bodybuilding.com's refreshed and best-selling Signature Series™ brand while leveraging the expertise of the leading fitness and nutrition authorities in the industry to deliver a new level of customized programming.

Signature Series Brand Refresh

Build Your Body is a mindset of positivity that focuses on utilizing the proven tools and resources available only through Bodybuilding.com – and necessary to achieve a heathier lifestyle, encompassing both the physical and mental wellness aspects that are critical for overall success. These tools are not easy to identify in the market and can be confusing to solve alone.

The Build Your Body initiative also aims to eliminate the guesswork and empower consumers with leading-edge solutions through a range of customized Starter Pack programs with scientifically validated ingredients coupled with BodyBuilding.com's evolved Signature Series™ supplement brand. In combination with Signature Series™ featuring best-in-class formulations and ingredients, and Bodybuildingcom's exclusive digital fitness app, BodyFit™, each unique Starter Pack amplifies the impact of nutritional supplements and exercise through a holistic digital fitness and nutrition program experience available among four limited-time configurations, specifically built to meet the goals consumers indicated matter most.

"We've been listening very intently to our customers over the last six months through a number of research initiatives to help our nutritionists and fitness experts better understand what types of new programs were needed to elevate the benefits of a holistic and comprehensive lifestyle solution," says Karl Walsh, CEO. "Based on our research, we identified the primary goals on the minds of customers and created customized digital and nutrition experiences through our BodyFit™ program, coupled with our leading Signature Series brand, all designed to better enable customers to successfully achieve their fitness goals in 2022."

Exclusively found at Bodybuilding.com, BodyFit™ is actively used in nearly 170 countries worldwide, positively changing the lives of countless fitness enthusiasts. It offers unparalleled access to workout plans including more than 2,500 workout articles and videos, 3,500+ exercise examples, and over 60 full transformation guides with workout tracking, meal planning, and nutritional advice, and supplement recommendations. The first full year of digital access is automatically included with each Starter Pack as a part of the Build Your Body campaign and is valued at $84.

The four custom Build Your Body Starter Pack programs are valued at $250 and available for a limited time at up to 60% off:

To add excitement for consumers, Signature Series™ kicks off 2022 with all-new flavor options, innovative products, and refreshed packaging that modernizes the brand and enhances shopability for consumers. New options in 100% Whey Protein include Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream and Chocolate Chip Cookie with real chocolate chip inclusions, as well as Cocoa Mint with real marshmallow inclusions. New BCAA & Pre-Workout flavors will feature Blue Cotton Candy, Sour Gummy, Rocket Pop, Strawberry Lemonade, and Watermelon Ice options to tantalize the taste buds of fitness enthusiasts. Finally, a new edition to the line is ultra-fast acting Clear Whey Isolate, available in two mouthwatering flavors, Strawberry Lemonade and Watermelon Ice.

In totality, these new health and wellness programs for 2022 will expand and evolve by continually building on Bodybuilding.com's digital leadership in content accessibility and keep consumers moving forward in their health and fitness journey – and welcome consumers to be an active voice within one of the largest fitness communities available today through the Build Your Body movement.

About Bodybuilding.com

Bodybuilding.com is the leading and longest-running digital destination for elite fitness, enabling millions upon millions to build their ideal bodies. As the first fitness platform combining content, community, and commerce, Bodybuilding.com is dedicated to enabling fitness as a life journey. Bodybuilding.com has incubated and cultivated industry-defining brands with products and programming that helped shape today's industry. Bodybuilding.com offers Signature Series™ and top brand supplements, performance activewear and gear, BodyFit™ Membership, fitness apps, an extensive exercise database with detailed instructions and video, a supportive global community, and award-winning customer service. 12 times Bizrate Circle of Excellence for Customer Service and 2019 Digiday Publishing Award for Best Paid Subscription/Membership Product. Download the BodyFit™ app today.

