Tencent Musician Program Posted 51% Surge to Record 300,000 Indie Musicians in 2021

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Music Entertainment Group ("TME," or the "Company") (NYSE: TME), the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, today released the 2021 annual report for its online indie musician platform, Tencent Musician Program, showcasing the program's strong support for indie musicians, and providing insights on the development of indie music in China.

Launched in 2017, the Tencent Musician Program has provided powerful backing for musicians to inspire and support them in continuing music creation. In 2021, the number of registered musicians taking part in the program grew to record high of more than 300,000, marking an increase of 51% year-on-year. During the year, more than 2.1 million songs were distributed through the platform and were heard by fans.

Backed by advanced services and a mature support system for musicians, the Tencent Musician Program has become the fastest-growing open platform for musicians in China as many musicians, especially younger artists of Generation Z, now view it as the go-to platform for aspiring artists. Musicians born after 1995 account for more than 50% of all musicians on the platform. The number of musicians on the platform born after 2000 also increased 55% year-over-year, while newly-registered student musicians jumped 239% year-over-year. These figures indicate how the younger generations continue to fuel the development of Chinese music, and Tencent Musician Program's growth.

The 2021 Tencent Musician Program report shows the rise of female musicians in China and the trend of Chinese folk music. In 2021, newly registered female musicians on the platform grew 18% year-on-year. South Fujian culture, Cantonese Hip-Hop, and Northwest China art are among trending topics for traditional music promotion and revival, demonstrating Tencent Musician Program's efforts to connect musicians with different cultures.

With comprehensive incentive plans and music collection projects, the Tencent Musician Program has been a supportive partner with every musician on its platform as they chase their dreams. Tencent Musician Program has continued to upgrade incentive plans for musicians that the platform has run for years to support indie music creation. It's also the first platform in the industry to introduce a new monetization model with streaming page advertising revenue sharing. In addition to incentive plans and leveraging abundant platform and Tencent ecosystem resources, the platform has also partnered with various external companies to provide an even broader crossover platform to further help indie musicians ramp up their music promotion and distribution. Platform partners have included Tencent Sports, Tencent Games, Tencent Charity Foundation, TME Institute of Music, Tencent Security, the People's Daily, JD.com and many more. Moreover, Tencent Musician has brought indie musicians to larger stages including the 3rd Tencent Music Entertainment Awards (TMEA), helping them realize their potential and find their audience.

With the Chinese music industry entering into a phase of speedy development, Tencent Music and Tencent Musician Program will continue to leverage and explore high-quality platform and ecosystem resources to support indie musicians, promoting a healthy and balanced ecosystem for the Chinese indie music market.

About Tencent Music Entertainment

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, operating the country's highly popular and innovative music apps: QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and WeSing. TME's mission is to use technology to elevate the role of music in people's lives by enabling them to create, enjoy, share and interact with music. TME's platform comprises online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming and online concert services, enabling music fans to discover, listen, sing, watch, perform and socialize around music. For more information, please visit ir.tencentmusic.com.

