Taye Ricks Brings The House Down Big Time With His Atmospheric Hip Hop and R&B Beaming Upcoming Single "Upgraded"

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taye Ricks is a talented singer, songwriter and producer from Tampa, Florida. He has established his InoVibe brand and catalog by performing evocative R&B, Soul, Hip hop, and Trap music. Therefore it is not surprising to see that Taye Ricks is making waves in the industry and his music style is resonating with music listeners and concertgoers. Taye Ricks brings the same type of resounding ingenuity to his latest project titled, " Upgraded "- a lively Hip-hop and R&B club party that is a classic ballad lyrically and bangs with its booming Hip-hop and R&B soundscape. It has been upgraded impeccably with its appeal being driven sensationally with the eclectic instrumentation, atmospheric melodic synths, and the undertones of heavy and rhythmic beats that have been blended with pure perfection. The sensual and seductive dynamic vocal performance, big-time deep-phased bass, and the catchy mood-evoking chorus are all the components of this smashing record that is both euphoric and hedonistic.

A crisp atmospheric melodic synth over the heavy beats drives the rhythm of the song while a compelling 808 bassline gives the melody its undeniable punch and gritty edge that is simply breathtaking and undoubtedly ear-catching. Taye Ricks wastes no second, jumping on the unstained beauty exploding before him with his versatile vocal delivery that astonishes as he effortlessly flows between a melodic rap-singing and sing-song performance. The lyrics are all about the party as the whole vibe is crazy and everyone feels amazing. The life of the club is depicted with the way the ladies twist and turn and drop it low and he comments in one of the phrases, "…She gone earn a BAG like this…" After all, everyone deserves to pop those bottles up and toast to an amazing life.

The chorus is the proverbial icing on the cake delivered with his vocal dexterity harmonizing with itself astoundingly to capture the melody of the tune and gluing a listener to the vibe. This is not your average hip-hop and R&B sensation, this has been delivered flawlessly and that is why we strongly feel that every exceptional music lover should jump on the " Upgraded " bandwagon and experience what the buzz is all about. Taye Ricks - Upgraded drops December 31st on all streaming platforms!

View original content:

SOURCE Inovibe