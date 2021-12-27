Capital One Financial Corporation to Webcast Conference Call on Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at approximately 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time, Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) will release its fourth quarter 2021 earnings results. Additionally, the company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review financial and operating performance for the quarter ending December 31, 2021.

The call will be webcast live and the earnings release will be available on the company's homepage at www.capitalone.com . A replay of the webcast will be available 24 hours a day, beginning two hours after the conference call, until 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 8, 2022, through the company's Investor Relations homepage.

About Capital One

Capital One Financial Corporation (www.capitalone.com) is a financial holding company whose subsidiaries, which include Capital One, N.A., and Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., had $305.9 billion in deposits and $425.4 billion in total assets as of September 30, 2021. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. Capital One, N.A. has branches located primarily in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and the District of Columbia. A Fortune 500 company, Capital One trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "COF" and is included in the S&P 100 index.

