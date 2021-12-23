Nikon introduces the Digital Sight 10 Microscope Camera

Enabling acquisition of both color and monochrome 6K pixel resolution images across a large field of view with a single camera

MELVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikon Instruments Inc., innovator of advanced microscope systems today announced the Digital Sight 10 Microscope Camera, which enables acquisition of both color and monochrome images with a resolution of 6K pixels across a large field of view using a single camera.

Digital Sight 10 Microscope Camera

Release Overview

Product Name Digital Sight 10 Microscope Camera Release Date December 29, 2021

Development Background

In life science research, there is a growing demand for digital microscope cameras able to acquire large volumes of data and observe fine structures. To meet these needs, Nikon has developed the Digital Sight 10 Microscope Camera that can acquire high-resolution images of 6K pixels (6000 x 3984 pixels) with a large field of view of 25 mm*1, which is optimized for microscope imaging by adopting CMOS image sensors in the Nikon FX format. The Digital Sight 10 is equipped with a color and monochrome mode switching function, making it capable of capturing both color and monochrome images with one unit. By combining this camera with NIS-Elements imaging software (sold separately), images can be acquired, displayed, and analyzed, and it can be used for a wide range of applications, including pathological diagnosis and drug discovery research.

*1 The size of the image that can be obtained from the microscope, measured at the intermediate image plane.

Main Features

1. Supports both color and monochrome image acquisition with one unit

Both color and monochrome images can be acquired with a single microscope digital camera. Since only a single sensor is used for image acquisition, the deviation when superimposing color and monochrome images is minimized, and the visibility of morphology and location information is improved. Switching between both modes is easily carried out by simply switching between the color filter and the IR (infrared) filter for monochrome.

2. Capable of acquiring images with a large 25 mm field of view

Whether combined with an inverted research microscope*2 or an upright research microscope*3, high-resolution images can be acquired over a large field of view of 25 mm. This contributes to improved throughput by shortening the screening time for drug discovery research and reducing the number of images and the image generation time required for image tiling*4 for pathological diagnosis.

* 2 Compatible with the "ECLIPSE Ti2" series of inverted research microscopes.

* 3 Only compatible with the "ECLIPSE Ni" series (brightfield observation) of upright research microscopes.

* 4 A method of connecting adjacent images to create a single large image.

3. High-resolution 6K images support localization analysis and microstructure observation

High-resolution 6K images (6000 x 3984 pixels) can be acquired up to the periphery of the field of view, making it ideal for localization analysis and microstructure observation. In addition, live display of dynamic specimens is possible at high speeds of 9 fps (6000 x 3984 pixels) and 66 fps (1920 x 1080 pixels), so precise focusing can be performed comfortably without stress.

Main Specifications

Model Digital Sight 10 Image sensor Nikon FX-format, Color CMOS image sensor

Size: 35.8 x 23.8 mm Recordable pixels 6000 x 3984 pixels Live display mode*

(maximum fps) All pixels (6000 x 3984): 9 fps

Full HD (1920 x 1080): 66 fps Exposure time 100 µsec~120 sec Lens mount F-mount Interface USB 3.2 GEN 1.2 (connect with PC) x 1, External trigger x 1

*Maximum frame rate depends on exposure time.

About Nikon Instruments Inc.

Nikon Instruments Inc. is the US microscopy arm of Nikon Healthcare, a world leader in the development and manufacture of optical and digital imaging technology for biomedical applications. For more information, visit https://www.microscope.healthcare.nikon.com/ or contact us at 1-800-52-NIKON.

