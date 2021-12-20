Pipeline Packaging Acquires Packaging Distributor, MidStates Container Company

GLENWILLOW, Ohio, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipeline Packaging, the largest US distributor of rigid industrial containers, has acquired MidStates Container Company (midstatescontainer.com), a full-line packaging distributor.

Pipeline Packaging is the largest US distributor of industrial rigid packaging and an upcoming resource in the consumer packaging market. (PRNewsfoto/Pipeline Packaging)

Pipeline Packaging has acquired MidStates Container Company, a full-line packaging distributor.

MidStates Container Company is strategically located in St. Louis, Missouri. The purchase will consolidate supply lines and leverage the two companies to allow for geographic expansion in the Midwest. In addition, their current product line and related services are complementary to Pipeline Packaging's current distribution footprints.

"This is an exciting new opportunity to expand our market and services in major cities in the Midwest. We envision a strong presence in cities such as St. Louis, Kansas City, Des Moines, Chicago, and Memphis" claims Chris Nelson, President of Pipeline Packaging.

MidStates' President and owner, Gregg Tureen stated "I could not have picked a better company to sell my business to, Pipeline Packaging, with their genuine focus on customer service as well as their employee-owned culture, it's a great fit! I am truly excited for my team as well as myself to join the Pipeline family and can't wait to continue to grow our presence in the Midwest. Teaming up with Pipeline gives us a wider range of products as well as multiple locations to pull from for both our existing and new customers".

Pipeline Packaging and COEXCELL, are subsidiaries of the Cleveland Steel Container Corporation. Pipeline Packaging is the largest US distributor of industrial rigid packaging and a strong resource in the consumer packaging market. Founded in 1988, Pipeline has grown to 10 sales offices and warehouses. As a 100% employee-owned company, its success is attributed to a dedicated, people-centric vision that unites the best industry talent and respected manufacturers with a commitment to always consider "CUSTOMERS FIRST."

For additional information, please contact:

Media Contact: Tom Martineau

Pipeline Packaging

440-549-1072

tmartineau@pipelinepackaging.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pipeline Packaging