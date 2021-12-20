OAAA ANNOUNCES 80th OBIE AWARDS ALL-STAR JURY, LED BY MARK TUTSSEL, FORMER LEO BURNETT EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

WASHINGTON, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The lineup of distinguished jurors has been announced for the 2022 OBIE Awards, the oldest and most prestigious honors for creative excellence in out of home advertising design. This year marks the 80th anniversary of the awards program from the Out of Home Advertising Association of America ( OAAA ), the national trade association for the entire OOH and digital OOH media ecosystem, celebrating eight decades of outstanding OOH leadership and creative vision. Mark Tutssel, former Leo Burnett Executive Chairman, will serve as OBIE Awards Creative Ambassador and Chair, guiding leading executives from a cross-section of ad agencies, advertisers, and entertainment companies design in judging this year's submissions.

OAAA logo (PRNewsfoto/Out of Home Advertising Association)

Celebrated advertising industry leaders and creatives on the jury include:

Susan Credle , Global CCO, FCB Global

Rupen Desai , Global CMO, Dole Sunshine International

Scott Donaton , SVP/Head of Marketing, Hulu

Sara Phillips , Creative Director, Wieden + Kennedy

Mel Routhier - CCO, VMLY&R

Jimmy Smith , CEO and CCO, Amusement Park Entertainment

Tracy Wong , Chairman, Executive Creative Director and Founding Partner, WONGDOODY

OBIE, short for obelisk, refers to the ancient stone pillars that served as the foundation of modern advertising––where posts and pictures informed the masses in town squares across ancient Egypt. Today, out of home marketing has taken up that role, serving as a critical source for consumers to get information and messages from brands, causes, and civic organizations, whether delivered through spectacular digital signage with addressable video or inventive transit takeovers or eye-popping billboard campaigns or state-of-the-art AR and experiential programs.

"2021 has continued to challenge us collectively, and the OOH and digital OOH industries have not only confronted but overcome the obstacles, surpassing all expectations and bringing an unmatched level of ingenuity, imagination, and inspiration to advertising and to consumers," said Anna Bager, President and CEO, OAAA. "As we recognize 80 years of excellence with this year's awards, I couldn't imagine a more outstanding roster of judges, each a force in their own right. They will have the difficult task of choosing winners from a long list of extraordinary campaigns, and we look forward to awarding the groundbreaking work we've seen within our field."

OBIEs Jury Chair Mark Tutssel has been a lifelong champion of OOH and a tireless initiator and supporter of groundbreaking creative work. His direction of a truly formidable array of industry legends and innovators on the jury will make this year's group a powerhouse.

"I am honored to be in the position of Creative Ambassador and Jury Chair for the OBIE's in such a milestone year," said Mark Tutssel. "As people have re-emerged into public spaces, OOH and digital OOH campaigns have been a beacon, filling consumers with assurance and motivation to feel confident about the road ahead. I am thrilled to work with such an esteemed group of jurors in celebrating the campaigns that have set the bar with their creative genius and originality."

"It is inspiring to be a member of this jury, a group of advertising champions and creatives who know and love the OOH medium," said Scott Donaton, Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing, Hulu. "Competition for consumer attention has reached new heights and I look forward to honoring the brands that have disrupted the industry with their world class creative expertise."

Eligibility for the 2022 OBIE Awards competition requires that paid advertising was displayed on an out of home advertising location during the 2021 calendar year (January 1 through December 31). Advertising awards program specialty categories range from Contextual OOH to Experiential to Integrated Multimedia, and now include two new categories: Buzzworthy and Data Use & Technology. Craft awards will be given in categories that include Copywriting, Digital Design, Photography, and more. The OBIEs also feature sector-specific awards in brand categories such as Film & Media, Food & Beverage, and Public Service & Nonprofits, as well as the new addition of Direct to Consumer and Fashion & Luxury Goods. In addition, this year's program is introducing format categories to honor the best work in Billboards, Street Furniture, Transit, Place-Based OOH, and Combined Multi-OOH Formats.

Nominations will be accepted through December 31, 2021. To learn more about the OBIE Awards and submissions, please go to obieawards.org .

About the OAAA

The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) is the national trade association for the $8.6 billion U.S. out of home advertising (OOH) industry, which includes digital out of home (DOOH), and is comprised of billboards, street furniture, transit advertising, and place-based media (including cinema).

OAAA is comprised of 800+ member media companies, advertisers, agencies, ad-tech providers, and suppliers that represent over 90 percent of the industry. OAAA is a unified voice, an authoritative thought leader, and a passionate advocate that protects, unites, and advances OOH advertising in the United States.

OAAA-member media companies donate over $500 million in public service advertising annually. Every year, the industry celebrates and rewards OOH creativity via its renowned OBIE Awards ( obieawards.org ). For more information, please visit oaaa.org .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Out of Home Advertising Association of America