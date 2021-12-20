Lion Announces its NFT Language Project MetaWords Passes CertiK Audit

HONG KONG, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lion Group Holding Ltd. ("Lion" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: LGHL), operator of an all-in-one trading platform that offers a wide spectrum of products and services and developer of new growth products that include SPAC sponsorship, NFT, and metaverse-related initiatives, today announced its NFT language project MetaWords has passed CertiK security audit.

MetaWords was created in collaboration with renown Chinese calligrapher and conceptual artist Mr. Xu Bing. MetaWords consists of Character NFTs derived from Mr. Xu's Book of the Ground. One of the most influential artists on the international stage, Mr. Xu's artistic exploration focuses on social symbols, language and communication with unique, expressive style. Drawing upon this, MetaWords aims to serve as a universal meta-language for the Metaverse based on high-recognition, high-consensus symbols in contemporary society.

Minted through Lion's NFT platform, Character NFTs serve as the basic units of the MetaWords language system. MetaWords work also includes Shard NFTs, which are excerpts drawn from Mr. Xu's book, and Original NFTs that are new works created by members of the community using MetaWords NFTs and the Lion NFT platform's creation tool. MetaWords NFTs can be purchased exclusively through Lion's NFT platform at auction or through a blind box, using a Smart Contract for transactions.

The project is exclusively authorized by Mr. Xu and launched by Flying Lion Lab, a subsidiary of Lion. Flying Lion Lab will use revenue generated from the sale of characters for its global marketing campaign, inviting more people from conventional fields, content creators, and internet natives to get to know MetaWords and join the Metaverse.

About Lion

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (Nasdaq: LGHL) operates an all-in one, state-of-the-art trading platform that offer a wide spectrum of products and services, including (i) total return service (TRS) trading, (ii) contract-for-difference (CFD) trading, (iii) insurance brokerage, and (iv) futures and securities brokerage. In addition, Lion owns a professional and experienced SPAC sponsorship team to become a leader in the SPAC arena, helping guide private companies through their listing journey while creating value for Lion itself. Lion is also fully committed to building the world's top one-stop, cross-chain, high-expansion non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace and entering metaverse space through blockchain technology. Additional information may be found at http://ir.liongrouphl.com.

