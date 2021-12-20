KEY Investment Partners Announces $30 Million Final Close of Cannabis-Focused Venture Fund

DENVER, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY Investment Partners LLC ("KEY") today announced the closing of its cannabis-focused venture fund ("The Fund") with approximately $30 million in aggregate capital commitments.

KEY Investment Partners Logo (PRNewsfoto/KEY Investment Partners)

KEY Investment Partners provides strategic capital to high-growth companies that are well positioned to develop the infrastructure of the cannabis industry. Leveraging KEY's extensive network, cannabis industry expertise, and over 40 years of institutional experience in the private sector, The Fund has been designed to help cannabis companies accelerate their growth by delivering commercial opportunities and driving strategic initiatives.

Pete Karabas, Founding Partner at KEY, stated, "the cannabis industry continues to outperform growth projections and we believe KEY is well positioned to capitalize on the increased pace of both M&A activity and state-by-state legalization that we expect to see in 2022."

When asked about KEY's existing portfolio companies, KEY Founding Partner Tiby Erdely commented, "It's a challenge to navigate the cannabis sector and we are proud to have partnered with some of the brightest operators in the industry. We are already seeing synergies across our portfolio and are excited to continue supporting our portfolio companies as they grow in the coming years."

To date, KEY has made 11 investments across multiple sub-sectors of the cannabis industry, including market-leading companies such as: HERBL, a supply chain solutions and distribution company; Springbig, one of the largest cannabis-focused loyalty and marketing automation platforms; XS Financial, a direct lender that provides flexible leasing solutions to cannabis companies; and Open Book Extracts, a cannabinoid ingredient formulator and producer.

Regarding the future plans of the firm, KEY Founding Partner Jordan Youkilis stated that, "We've had the privilege to work with an incredible group of investors, strategic advisors, and management teams since we started the firm in 2018 – we couldn't be more optimistic about the future of the cannabis industry and certainly plan to continue to support its growth in 2022 and beyond."

About KEY Investment Partners LLC:

Founded in 2018, KEY Investment Partners LLC takes a systematic approach to investment analysis and due diligence, with the goal of connecting investors to the most attractive private cannabis opportunities. Leveraging over 40 years of institutional experience, KEY sources unique opportunities in high-growth, market-leading cannabis companies that are operated by experienced management teams. The firm uses time-tested methods to provide institutional quality investment management and client service to those looking to capitalize on the rapid growth of the U.S. cannabis market.

For more information, please visit https://keyinvestmentpartners.com/ or email contact@keyinvestmentpartners.com.

This notice is solely for informational purposes and does not constitute either an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, an interest in any security, product, service, or fund, for which an offer can be made only by delivering confidential offering documents. Past performance is not indicative of future results and should not be relied upon as the basis for making an investment decision. No part of this press release may be reproduced, stored or transmitted by any means without our express written consent. The investments listed above were not selected based on performance reasons. For additional details, please call us to discuss.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Key Investment Partners