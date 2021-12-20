Belcan and Allied Mission Group Form SBA Mentor-Protégé Joint Venture

LOUDOUN and MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Belcan, LLC ("Belcan"), a global supplier of engineering, supply chain, technical recruiting, and information and communication solutions to the aerospace, defense, space, automotive, industrial, and government markets, today announced the formation of an Alliance Solutions Joint Venture with Allied Mission Group (AMG), Belcan's award-winning Small Business partner under its SBA Mentor-Protégé Program (SBAMPP).

"We're excited to announce our Joint Venture, which has already resulted in the submission of two prime critical bids from within our strategic pipeline," said Wayne Lucernoni, Belcan Government Solutions President. "We made a commitment to support Allied Mission Group's growth, and the partnership is already exceeding our expectations. Building on our momentum, we plan to expand relationships with Federal agencies and very large system integrators to deliver our joint capabilities, while helping AMG achieve its small business goals."

AMG's core competencies include agile engineering & development, cloud & infrastructure services, cybersecurity, and systems engineering. The company supports a diverse range of customers, such as the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Department of Defense (DoD), Department of State (DoS), Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), National Institutes of Health (NIH), and U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

"Based on our track record of delivering mission critical solutions, we are well positioned to add value to our government and large system integrators. Allied Mission Group is on a great path and partnering with larger partners in joint ventures is a key component of our growth strategy. We are grateful to Belcan Government Solutions for their support," said Jay Kalath, AMG Founder and CEO. "This is just the tip of the iceberg, as we envision doubling the number of bids in 2022 as we did in the first year of our partnership."

Belcan was founded in 1958 and has worked within the federal market for more than 30 years across a variety of federal agencies, including State, Energy, HHS, FCC, Treasury, and Defense & Intelligence components.

About Belcan

Belcan is a global supplier of engineering, supply chain, technical recruiting, and information and communication solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense, space, automotive, industrial, and government sectors. Belcan engineers better outcomes for customers – from jet engines, airframe, and avionics to heavy vehicles, automobiles, and cybersecurity. Belcan takes a partnering approach to provide solutions that are adaptable, integrated, and value-added, and has been earning the trust of its customers for over 60 years. For more information, please visit www.belcan.com.

