Argos Health Merges with EnableComp

DALLAS, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Argos Health ("Argos") announced today it has merged with EnableComp. Argos Health is a rapidly growing provider of complex claims solutions to the country's leading healthcare providers. Argos works with hospitals, health systems, and physician groups to increase revenue recovery across workers' compensation, motor vehicle accident, out-of-state Medicaid, and Veterans Affairs claims, as well as ERISA appeals. Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe ("WCAS") acquired Argos Health earlier this year.

Based in Franklin, Tennessee, EnableComp is a leading provider of workers' compensation, Veteran Affairs and other complex claims processing solutions, facilitated by its proprietary software, Enforcer360. EnableComp was originally founded in 2000 and today serves over 800 healthcare facilities across more than 50 customers.

Brent McCarty, Chief Executive Officer of Argos Health said, "We are excited about the merger with EnableComp, which solidifies Argos as the clear market leader in complex claims solutions. Our differentiated expertise in complex claims recovery generates a high return on investment for our clients. We strive to continuously enrich the breadth and caliber of our offerings, and we believe the combined scale and capabilities of Argos Health and EnableComp will enhance our ability to serve our customers."

"Argos Health is a first-of-its-kind specialty revenue cycle platform to assist providers in recovering hard-to-capture payments of all types," said Ed Sobol, General Partner at WCAS. "The combination with EnableComp significantly expands Argos' geographic presence nationally and elevates its technology capabilities. We look forward to partnering with the management team and Primus Capital to continue growing the business organically and through acquisitions, while delivering best-in-class solutions to our clients."

"We are thrilled to partner with the Argos team and to leverage WCAS' deep experience working with health systems to support the company's growth," noted Caroline Dechert, Principal at WCAS. "By facilitating efficient claims processing, Argos ensures providers are paid fairly for their services and patients are protected from improper bills, while enabling providers to re-invest in care delivery."

Over the past four decades, WCAS has successfully invested approximately $10 billion of equity in over 90 healthcare companies through its 13 private equity funds. WCAS's current portfolio includes market-leading healthcare businesses such as CenterWell, Leiters, MMIT, Shields Health Solutions and US Radiology Specialists.

About Argos Health

Argos Health is a revenue cycle partner specializing in the resolution and recovery of complex claims. The company works with hospitals, health systems, and physician groups to increase revenue recovery across workers' compensation, motor vehicle accident, out-of-state Medicaid, and Veterans Affairs claims, as well as ERISA appeals. Argos Health has been ranked #1 in the Complex Claims Solution Vendor category in the last three Black Book Hospital CFO Surveys and is a top-ranked KLAS vendor. Argos Health was named to the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500, which recognizes 500 of the most innovative, fastest-growing companies across the technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech sectors in North America.

To learn more, visit: http://www.complexclaims.com.

About EnableComp

EnableComp partners with over 800 healthcare providers to manage Veterans Administration, Workers' Compensation, and Motor Vehicle Accident/TPL claims. Related services cover day 1 outsourcing, A/R management, and zero balance recovery. EnableComp also offers solutions for commercial and government denials in addition to complex claims. Clients are positioned to ensure maximum and timely reimbursement of their complex claims while improving overall yield, cash acceleration, and decreasing the cost to collect. EnableComp is among a small group of companies to make the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States for the last eight years. https://www.enablecomp.com/

About Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe

WCAS is a leading U.S. private equity firm focused on two target industries: technology and healthcare. Since its founding in 1979, the firm's strategy has been to partner with outstanding management teams and build value for its investors through a combination of operational improvements, growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions. The firm has raised and managed funds totaling over $27 billion of committed capital. For more information, please visit http://www.wcas.com.

