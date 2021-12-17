Toy Drive at The Colony in Bastrop Brings Brighter Christmas to Central Texas Families in Need

BASTROP, Texas, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The HomeAid Austin toy drive at The Colony in Bastrop's Holiday Model Tour Extravaganza was a resounding success. On Thursday, Dec. 2, Austin-area Realtors generously donated dozens of unwrapped toys during the event, which also featured updates on the growth of The Colony and tours of the community's six model homes.

The toy drive was organized by HomeAid Austin, a nonprofit organization helping people experiencing or at risk of homelessness. HomeAid delivered the gifts to Texas Baptist Children's Home, a residential program in Round Rock that provides a safe home and a stable family environment for children and families in need toward empowering and equipping them for a promising future.

"We are grateful to our Realtor partners for helping bring joy to Central Texas families in need this holiday season," said Rick Neff, Senior Vice President of Hunt Communities. "The Colony is proud to support Texas Baptist Children's Home and HomeAid Austin in the important work they do to keep families sheltered, safe and hopeful."

The Colony , a master-planned community approximately 20 minutes east of Austin in Bastrop, combines easy access to vibrant city life and employment centers with tranquil, country living. Community amenities include three amenity centers, swimming pools, playgrounds, an extensive trail system, dog park, and tennis and pickle ball courts.

The Colony offers homebuyers a variety of new home designs including garden homes, townhomes and single-family homes. Builders include Sitterle Homes, Terrata Homes, Perry Homes, Westin Homes, Gehan Homes, M/I Homes, Lennar Homes, David Weekley Homes, and Scott Felder Homes.

Located just a short drive from area amenities such as McKinney Roughs Nature Park, Lost Pines resort and historic downtown Bastrop, Colony residents enjoy the laidback lifestyle of small-town charm without missing out on anything. Plus, it's just 15 minutes from Austin Bergstrom Airport.

The Colony is served by the excellent schools of Bastrop Independent School District. A new elementary school will also be located in the community and is anticipated to open in 2023.

To learn more about the community and get directions, visit ColonyTX.com. Model homes are open daily.

About Hunt Communities, Inc.

Hunt is a family-owned holding company that invests in operating businesses in the real estate and infrastructure markets. Founded in 1947, Hunt builds its reputation on integrity and performance. With a focus on excellence in corporate governance, Hunt is committed to a culture of transparency for employees, clients, investors and the communities it serves. Hunt employs over 1,800 direct employees and its broader platform (including affiliates) employs over 6,000 additional employees across the United States and Europe. Learn more at www.huntcommunities.com.

