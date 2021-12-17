Force Therapeutics Appoints Greg Andreola as New Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Force Therapeutics, the leading patient engagement platform and research network, announced today that Greg Andreola has joined its leadership team as chief revenue officer. After a year of record growth in the number of patients and providers using its episode of care management platform, Force appointed Andreola to oversee revenue generation and further the company's performance momentum.

Greg Andreola, Chief Revenue Officer, Force Therapeutics

In this role, Andreola will build upon an already successful sales organization by implementing essential commercial processes and strategies to ensure that Force Therapeutics continues its strong growth trajectory in the years to come. He will be responsible for monetizing the company's core business by further developing its network of more than 70 healthcare customers, and generating partnerships with new organizations that fit Force's ideal customer profile.

"Greg comes to us with more than 20 years of commercial leadership experience in the healthcare space. He has an exceptional track record of establishing successful partnership teams, and is a good fit for our passionate, performance-driven culture," said Bronwyn Spira, CEO and founder of Force Therapeutics. "Greg has been a three-time CRO within well-known enterprise healthcare and digital health companies, and he has built a strong reputation for driving growth in the most competitive markets. We look forward to his leadership and expertise as we continue to expand."

Andreola most recently served as chief revenue officer at Deep Lens, an AI company focused on enabling faster recruitment of the best-suited cancer patients for clinical trials at the time of diagnosis. In that position, his proactive, hands-on approach and strategic ownership of sales, enterprise customer acquisition, marketing, and partnership management generated some of the largest wins in company history. Prior to his time at Deep Lens, Andreola served as executive vice president and head of commercial operations at BC Platforms, a world leader in providing powerful genomic data management solutions.

Andreola's previous leadership roles include serving as senior vice president and chief commercial officer at Inform Diagnostics, a leading anatomic pathology laboratory; head of global commercial operations at Philips Healthcare; and senior director of sales and account management at Flatiron Health.

"I'm honored to take on a leadership role at such an innovative, patient-centered company," said Andreola. "I'm impressed with Force's vision for how evidence-based, personalized care pathways can improve both clinical and financial outcomes, and I look forward to broadening our scope and bringing new customers into the fold. The industry needs more market disruptors like Force, and I'm proud to be a part of this dynamic team."

Andreola holds bachelor's degrees in communications and biology from Assumption College. He also earned an MBA at the Isenberg School of Management at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, graduating summa cum laude.

About Force Therapeutics

Founded in 2010, Force Therapeutics is the leading patient engagement platform and research network designed to help clinicians intelligently extend their reach. Our platform leverages video and digital connections to directly engage patients at every step of the care journey – from the point of surgery scheduling to post-op recovery and beyond. Backed by millions of clinically validated patient data points and insights from more than 70 leading healthcare centers across the country, Force Therapeutics is proven to drive more effective recovery, lower costs, and improve patient outcomes.

