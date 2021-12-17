CC Metals & Alloys Provides Emergency Relief to Kentucky Families Affected by Tornado Outbreak Locally-based CCMA donates over $70,000 in needed relief supplies to support the recovery of Kentucky communities

CALVERT CITY, Ky., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the catastrophic tornado outbreak that tore through Kentucky, CC Metals & Alloys (CCMA), a Calvert City, KY-based mining and metals company led by Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber that employs dozens of local Kentucky workers, announced it is donating over $70,000 in emergency supplies for Kentucky families to help get them back on their feet as quickly as possible.

This week, CCMA will deliver truckloads of food, bottled water, diapers, baby formula, blankets, pillows, hygiene items, medicine, and other needed relief supplies to the Mayfield, KY emergency distribution center, which allocates needed resources to residents in local and surrounding communities affected by the storm.

CCMA's facilities remain fully operational, but one CCMA employee lost nearly everything in the disaster. CCMA is providing full lodging and financial relief for him and his family for as long as it's needed, and the company is establishing a relief fund to provide the family with additional financial support.

CCMA Executives Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber issued the following joint statement:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the recent devastating tornadoes that tore across the Midwest, including our neighbors in Kentucky who suffered losses. This is our community, and we are committed to helping support our neighbors as they recover from this devastating event. Recovering from devastation of this magnitude requires an enormous amount of coordination, and we are proud to lend resources to bring some relief to those in need. We want to be part of the healing process in a tangible way, and we will continue to identify ways we can best support ongoing recovery in Kentucky."

About CC Metals and Alloys, LLC:

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Calvert City, KY, CC Metals & Alloys, LLC (CCMA) is a leading producer and supplier of high-grade ferrosilicon alloys, elements essential in the manufacturing of iron and steel. CCMA's 400,000 square foot, ISO 9001 certified facility utilizes three submerged arc electric furnaces, which operate around-the-clock, to produce over 100,000 metric tons of various types of ferrosilicons and its byproducts. CCMA has long supplied a significant portion of the demand needs for ferrosilicon in the United States, as well as in other countries in North, Central and South Americas.

View original content:

SOURCE CC Metals and Alloys, LLC