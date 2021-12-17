50+ Mayors Call for Extension of Monthly CTC

WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Led by Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, more than 50 mayors are calling on Congress to extend the monthly Child Tax Credit (CTC) payments that will otherwise expire on January 1, 2022. In a letter to congressional leaders, the mayors of cities representing small all the way up to Houston, Los Angeles, and New York encourage lawmakers to advance this "sensible and targeted investment" in our nation's children and families.

As the letter states, "Only five months into its temporary expansion, the Child Tax Credit (CTC) has already proven to be a critical tool to support families, dramatically reduce child poverty, and support our local economies. CTC payments—paid monthly and in advance—are particularly transformative for the children in our lowest-income households."

"We've seen families backsliding for 40 years in this country, until help finally arrived with the expanded, monthly Child Tax Credit under President Biden," said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney. "The CTC works, and families are depending on it. That's why mayors across the country, in cities and towns big and small, are joining me to say get this done, and get it done fast."

"From the leaders of small, rural towns to those governing America's largest cities, mayors across the country are witnessing first-hand the positive impact of the monthly Child Tax Credit," said Greg Nasif, Chief Spokesperson for Humanity Forward. "It is now up to Congress to ensure this critical program is extended to continue easing the journey out of poverty, hunger, or eviction for millions of families."

The expanded benefits provided by the CTC are set to expire at the end of December unless extended by Congress, leaving this pro-work, pro-family policy at significant risk. The Build Back Better Act, passed by the House of Representatives on Nov. 19, would ensure that the enhanced monthly payments continue to be available for eligible families in 2022.

Humanity Forward is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization dedicated to building bipartisan coalitions to advance the economic interests of the American people through federal policy. Uniquely positioned as America's fastest growing, altruistic advocacy organization, our mission is to advance evidence-based policies designed to strengthen families, generate economic growth, and end poverty.

