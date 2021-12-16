Turnt Gaming Joins Forces with Polygon Studios and Esports Technologies to Power Highly Anticipated NFT Fighting Game Simulator Built on the Polygon Blockchain Early Access Release of "Engage to Earn" Game will Include Legendary Boxing Icon Floyd Mayweather and Deontay Wilder

SEATTLE, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Turnt Gaming , a developer of interactive NFT-based entertainment products and media, today announced collaborations with Polygon Studios , Polygon's gaming/NFT arm designed to facilitate web 3.0 integration, and Esports Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: EBET), a leading global provider of advanced esports wagering products. These two collaborations serve as key pillars for Taunt Battleworld, a skill-based fighting game simulator featuring legendary boxing icons Floyd Mayweather and Deontay Wilder targeted to release in early 2022.

The introduction of Taunt Battleworld marks a new generation in gaming by being the first to combine multiple ways to play with its new "engage to earn" model.

Play-to-Earn: Players can enter their NFTs into simulated fights and the most skilled players have a higher chance of winning.

Watch-to-Earn: Viewers earn in-game currency for watching fight streams and being a valued part of the community.

Predict-to-Earn: Spectators can compete with other viewers to predict outcomes of the simulated fights and win in-game currency, for free.

Shreyansh Singh, CEO of Polygon Studios, said: "Turnt Gaming is forging ahead with a disruptive model for NFT-based gaming that offer players a new way to reward and engage their community. We are excited to be part of that solution. The combination of Polygon's leading blockchain solution and support from our studios' program will allow Turnt's innovative "engage to earn" model to deliver entertainment and long-term value to the community."

In addition, Taunt Battleword will combine live in-game data and events with the power of Esports Technologies' unique predictive gaming platform to create new gaming products and 2nd screen experiences for players around the world.

Bart Barden, COO, Esports Technologies, said, "We look forward to becoming the exclusive in-game data and wagering partner for Turnt Gaming, starting with Taunt Battleworld. We are focused on creating new and engaging ways for players to interact with live content. We can't wait to start leveraging the power of our quantitative analytics, modeling, and AI platforms and products to unleash a whole new experience for gamers on the blockchain and off."

Turnt is partnering with Stardam Images to bring select high value IP and fighters to Taunt Battleworld. Floyd Mayweather and Deontay Wilder represent the first of several real-world fighters from boxing and MMA slated to appear. The ability to own real fighters as NFTs and using their attributes to compete against original characters in Taunt Battleworld, will add a level of excitement not yet seen in NFT gaming.

Floyd Mayweather, Boxing World Champion, said: "I'm honored to be one of the first combat sports athletes to appear in Taunt Battleworld, and can't wait to see the game come to life. Taunt Battleworld and Stardam Images are reimagining the future of gaming. I'm proud to be officially part of it."

Jeff Liboon, founder of Turnt Gaming, said. "We are fortunate to be collaborating with two of the most respected technology providers in the world, Esports Technologies and Polygon. Also securing two of the greatest entertainers in boxing, Floyd Mayweather and Deontay Wilder, shows our commitment to delivering unique experiences to NFT Gaming. The launch of Taunt Battleworld represents the first milestone in our long-term strategy of aggressively combining high value IP with NFT gaming to deliver the best games and products on any blockchain."

About Turnt Gaming

Turnt Gaming powers next generation interactive entertainment products and media that reimagine how live content is consumed. In addition to Taunt Battleworld, a NFT blockchain simulation fighting game, Turnt partners with media, gaming, and wagering companies to create and bring to life new ways to play. The company's community-first approach focuses on delivering products to build robust communities, endless value to players, timeless fun and experiences players can lose themselves in. Turnt is founded and advised by industry veterans from Amazon, EA, World Poker Tour, and Unity.

About Esports Technologies

Esports Technologies develops award-winning, groundbreaking and engaging wagering products for esports fans and bettors around the world. The company is focused on bringing better odds and technology solutions to cater to the Millennial and Gen-Z demographics. It has an expanding portfolio of intellectual property with patents pending around odds modeling simulation, an electronic sports betting exchange system, live streaming odds integration and enhancing modeling probabilities in multi-player games. Esports Technologies operates online sportsbook and casino brands Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, GenerationVIP and Gogawi, which have over 1.25 million deposited customers in more than 15 countries. Esports Technologies recently was awarded SIGMA's Esport Product of the Year, and its brand Karamba received SBC's award for Innovation in Casino & Gaming Entertainment. Esports Technologies is listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol EBET.

About Polygon Studios

Polygon Studios is the Gaming and NFT arm of Polygon focused on growing the global Blockchain Gaming and NFT Industry and bridging the gap between Web 2 and Web 3 gaming through investment, marketing and developer support. The Polygon Studios ecosystem comprises highly loved games and NFT Dapps like OpenSea, Upshot, Aavegotchi, Zed Run, Skyweaver by Horizon Games, Decentraland, Megacryptopolis, Neon District, Cometh and Decentral Games.

About Stardam Images

Stardam helps connect brands with celebrity star-power. We're rethinking the way celebrity endorsements are executed to support businesses working to scale while providing reoccurring revenue for celebrities. We've made it possible to empower businesses to test, review and rapidly iterate to make proactive decisions by way of true learning to frame the best full-scale marketing strategies at a fraction of the cost. Stardam is a venture-backed company based in Miami, FL and Las Vegas, NV.

