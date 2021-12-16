TRAC INTERMODAL RELOCATES CHASSIS FACILITY TO JERSEY CITY TO IMPROVE OFF-DOCK CHASSIS MODEL

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TRAC Intermodal and Columbia Group have announced that they have relocated the TRAC Bayonne Chassis Yard from Bayonne to Jersey City, effective December 13, 2021. The new facility is located near the GCT Bayonne Terminal, at the intersection of Burma Road and Colony Road Extension.

This move builds upon the off-dock chassis model that has been implemented at the Port of NY/NJ. Given its proximity to the Global Marine Terminal, the new yard serving TRAC's Metro Pool provides the drayage community with easier access and egress from the terminal and yard. The grounds around the new yard are fully paved and feature an enclosed shop area to handle heavy repair units on site rather than relying on other repair locations within the port complex.

"This relocation further supports the Port's goal to improve off-dock chassis operations to relieve congestion and speed turn times for carriers," said Daniel Walsh, President and CEO at TRAC Intermodal. "Our new yard location gives the drayage community faster, easier access to TRAC's safe, reliable equipment right near one of the port's largest and busiest container terminals."

Walsh credits the facility development work done by Columbia Group and ILA labor in helping ensure a smooth and timely transition to the new yard location in Jersey City.

