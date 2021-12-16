Texas Hospitality Attorney John Gessner Joins Carrington Coleman as Partner

DALLAS, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Noted Texas hospitality industry attorney John Gessner has joined Carrington, Coleman, Sloman & Blumenthal LLP as a partner in the Dallas law firm.

"Clients have long relied on John's leadership to help identify short- and long-term goals when they chart a path for growth," said Carrington Coleman Managing Partner Monica Latin. "His experience and expertise are even more vital today to those in the hospitality industry as they address unprecedented challenges coming out of the pandemic."

Mr. Gessner has a long track record of representing the Texas restaurant industry and is the immediate past chairman of the Texas Restaurant Association. He advises established and emerging brands in the areas of restaurant development; real estate and leasing; business operations and strategic planning; alcohol licensing; franchising; and formation and governance. He also has significant experience defending clients in employment and commercial litigation, as well as class actions. Mr. Gessner has represented clients before the EEOC, the Department of Labor, OSHA and alcoholic beverage regulatory agencies.

A frequent lecturer and author on hospitality-related topics, Mr. Gessner has been a regular participant in the Cornell University Hospitality Roundtable since 2005. He joins Carrington Coleman from Fox Rothschild LLP, where he served as co-chair of the law firm's national hospitality practice. He also previously has served as general counsel to both national franchisees and franchisors, as well as restaurant development and management companies.

In addition to holding office with the Texas Restaurant Association, Mr. Gessner served as chairman of the association's political action committee. He also has served on the board of directors and executive committee of the Greater Dallas Restaurant Association for more than a decade.

Also joining Carrington Coleman are associates Jordan Brownlow and Lara Albright Yost.

Ms. Brownlow's practice focuses on employment issues including discrimination and retaliation, ERISA, benefits, compensation, and wage & hour claims, as well as training and counseling.

Ms. Yost joins the litigation and construction practices where she represents general contractors, subcontractors and developers in commercial and residential construction matters.

About Carrington, Coleman, Sloman & Blumenthal, LLP

Carrington Coleman is a 51-year-old Dallas-based law firm focused on litigation and transactional services in the real estate, oil and gas, securities, construction, professional services, technology, and health care industries, among others. The firm provides counsel in corporate transactions, corporate governance, banking, bankruptcy/restructuring, intellectual property, litigation and appeals, employment, and family wealth/estate planning. Learn more about the firm at https://www.ccsb.com/.

Media Contact:

Rhonda Reddick

800-559-4534

rhonda@androvett.com

View original content:

SOURCE Carrington Coleman