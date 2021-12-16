Leading Edge AI Chipmaker Hailo Partners with NXP to Launch High-Performance, Scalable, AI Solutions for the Automotive Industry NXP's automotive processors, combined with the Hailo-8™AI processor, offer powerful, scalable, safe, and efficient deep learning processing for automotive ECUs

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hailo, the leading edge Artificial Intelligence chipmaker today announced its partnership with NXP® Semiconductors, an automotive market innovator, to launch a number of joint AI solutions for automotive Electronic Control Units (ECUs). The joint solutions will combine NXP's safe and efficient automotive processors (S32G and Layerscape) along with the high-performance Hailo-8™ AI processor. The Hailo-8 outperforms other available AI processors for edge computing with up to 26 tera-operations per second (TOPS) at a typical power consumption of 2.5 W. These scalable solutions will enable power-efficient AI acceleration at low size and energy usage, helping usher in a new era of automotive innovation.

Vehicles increasingly require high-performance computing power to process a growing number of sensors' data and provide new data-driven vehicle services. NXP and Hailo's joint solutions enable scalable AI compute while maintaining top safety standards and keeping the entire power envelope low – solving major pain points for automotive OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers. The solutions address power efficiency, independent scalability in generic and AI compute, and offer an open software ecosystem for applications and software stacks.

"NXP's vehicle processing platforms are designed to meet the needs of next-generation driver demands and support industry innovation," said Brian Carlson, Global Marketing Director for Vehicle Control and Networking Solutions at NXP. "When combined with Hailo's high-performance AI chip, we can provide power-efficient, scalable, and safe AI solutions to the automotive industry for a new era of intelligent vehicles."

The first such solution, powered by the Arm® based NXP S32G processor combined with up to two Hailo-8™ AI processors delivering up to 52 TOPS, offers the automotive industry a high-performance, real-time application and processing solution for service-oriented gateways, domain and zonal controllers, and safe compute platforms. The second solution, powered by the Arm® based NXP Layerscape® platform and combined with up to six Hailo-8™ AI processors, delivers a high-performance of up to 156 TOPS, scalable compute platform with state-of-the-art AI performance.

"We are excited to partner with a major player like NXP to demonstrate the true potential of AI for automotive and beyond," said Orr Danon, CEO and Co-Founder of Hailo. "This partnership strengthens our position in the automotive sector, enabling us to further address the rapidly growing need for efficient and reliable technologies that process sensory information more efficiently and at greater speeds – in order to pave the way towards full autonomy. We look forward to continuing to work with NXP to expand our unmatched edge processing solutions to a broad range of demanding applications including industrial & heavy machinery applications, robotics, and more."

The NXP-Hailo joint solutions are already being utilized by multiple customers, including Insurtech company MOTER Technologies, Inc., which is using the Arm-based NXP S32G processor combined with a Hailo-8™ M.2 AI accelerator module for Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) applications for automotive.

The miriac® AIP-S32G274A and miriac® AIP-LX2160A NXP-Hailo automotive based application-ready platforms are available from MicroSys, as well as development platforms by NXP: BlueBox 3.0 (Layerscape LX2160A and S32G and GoldBox (S32G). Both are compatible with Hailo-8™ M.2 AI Acceleration Modules.

About Hailo

Hailo, an AI-focused, Israel-based chipmaker, has developed a specialized AI processor that delivers the performance of a data center-class computer to edge devices. Hailo's processor is the product of a rethinking of traditional computer architecture, enabling smart devices to perform sophisticated deep learning tasks such as object detection and segmentation in real-time, with minimal power consumption, size, and cost. The processor is designed to fit into a multitude of smart machines and devices, impacting a variety of sectors including automotive, Industry 4.0, smart cities, smart homes, and retail. For more information visit https://hailo.ai/

