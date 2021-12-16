InventHelp Inventor Develops Newly-Designed Spinner Style Toy (DLL-3861)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I came up with this idea as a child," said the inventor from Heath, Texas. "Growing up in Kenya I use to play with this invention and used bottle caps as the spinners."

He created a prototype for the INEOS SPINNER to help individuals pass the time and combat boredom. The invention provides a fun and entertaining new toy that can help relieve stress and burn off nervous energy. It could also provide a type of teaching toy that would help children learn about scientific principles. Additionally, it can help the elderly maintain manual dexterity, hand-eye coordination and visual acuity.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DLL-3861, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

