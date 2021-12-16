Fuel Cycle Named Best Company for Diversity by Comparably Fuel Cycle's second consecutive award as a Best Company for Diversity emphasizes the importance and strength of an inclusive and diverse workplace

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuel Cycle Inc. , the leading market research cloud for Fortune 500 companies, today announced it has been recognized by the Comparably Awards as one of the 2021 Best Companies for Diversity for the second year in a row. This marks the ninth time since the start of 2020 that Fuel Cycle has been recognized by Comparably, including yesterday's announcement of Fuel Cycle as a Best Company for Women .

The Best Companies for Diversity award is one of four key awards announced by Comparably at year-end. Winners are determined by anonymous feedback from employees of color over the past 12 months. Survey participants answered a range of questions — from compensation and leadership to work environment — giving insights on what it's like to work at these companies as a person of color in the workplace.

"We're honored to receive the Best Companies for Diversity award two years in a row, as promoting and advocating for diversity is one of our foremost initiatives," said Eran Gilad , CEO and president of Fuel Cycle. "Having diverse thoughts and opinions starts with a diverse workforce. Each member of our team brings a unique perspective shaped by their experiences. We're proud to provide a space where they feel comfortable doing so."

Fuel Cycle's dedication to providing employees with excellent company culture stems from an initiative to provide equal opportunity regardless of race or gender. Each employee is celebrated for their individual strengths as thinkers who aren't afraid to challenge the status quo, which moves the needle forward in today's age. Regardless of department, every team member drives toward Fuel Cycle's vision with the understanding that it is a collective goal.

"By prioritizing diversity and inclusion, we've created a space where different perspectives and cultures can be shared, heard and celebrated throughout our organization. This type of environment fuels novel ways of thinking, problem-solving, and ultimately makes for a better organization," said Chad Peshak , VP, People at Fuel Cycle. "The Best Companies for Diversity designation signifies our steadfast commitment to nurturing a diverse and inclusive culture at Fuel Cycle, and we're honored that our employees believe we're achieving this goal."

About Comparably

Comparably ( www.comparably.com ) is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it's like to work at companies. Employees can access salary data and anonymously rate their workplaces in 20 different culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences workers have based on their gender, ethnicity, age, tenure, industry, location, and education. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings from employees across 60,000 North American companies. It has become one of the most used SaaS solutions for employer branding and one of the most trusted third-party sites for salary and workplace culture data. For highly-cited workplace culture and compensation studies, including Comparably's annual Workplace Culture Awards: www.comparably.com/news .

About Fuel Cycle

Fuel Cycle's award-winning Market Research Cloud is the most comprehensive intelligence gathering ecosystem that exists today. Our platform enables decision-makers to maintain constant connections with their customers, prospects, and users to uncover real-world actionable intelligence. By integrating human insight with critical business data, and through automated quantitative and qualitative research solutions, Fuel Cycle's Market Research Cloud powers product innovation, brand intelligence, and enhanced user experience. Breakthroughs require action. We built Fuel Cycle to ignite it. For more information, visit: fuelcycle.com .

