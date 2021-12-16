ENEL X EXPANDS MULTI-UNIT RESIDENTIAL EV CHARGING IN CANADA WITH KILLAM APARTMENT REIT AND CATALYST SALES AND MARKETING - Smart charging leader Enel X and agency partner Catalyst Sales and Marketing are expanding electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for multi-unit dwellings with Killam Apartment REIT, one of Canada's largest multi-residential landlords.

HALIFAX, NS and BOSTON, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enel X, the advanced energy and decarbonization services arm of the Enel Group, today announced its entrance into the Canadian EV charging market through an agreement with Killam Apartment REIT (TSX: KMP.UN) ("Killam" or the "REIT"), one of Canada's largest multi-residential landlords. With the support of agency partner Catalyst Sales and Marketing, Enel X will install 438 JuiceBox Pro smart EV charging stations across Killam properties. The Enel X charging stations aligns with Killam's long-term commitment to reduce carbon emissions to combat its impact on climate change.

By providing residents with accessible smart charging, we are removing one of the largest barriers to EV adoption.

Through this agreement, Killam and Enel X are taking a leading approach to address how EV charging infrastructure can be adopted at scale across multi-unit residential buildings. Enel X chargers will provide residents with the convenience to charge their EVs from home, a critical factor in driving mainstream adoption of EVs as more than 80% of EV charging takes place at home. Enel X will provide Killam with JuiceBox smart charging stations and JuiceNet IoT platform, which optimizes the energy consumption of the JuiceBox to align with grid conditions while meeting customer mobility requirements.

"As demand for EVs grows in Canada, drivers must be able to charge conveniently and efficiently where they spend the most time — their homes," said Giovanni Bertolino, Head of e-Mobility, Enel X North America. "By providing residents with accessible smart charging, Killam is removing one of the largest barriers to EV adoption."

The project between Enel X and Killam, is partially funded by Natural Resources Canada's (NRCan) Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP). Through the program, NRCan is supporting the adoption of Zero Emission Vehicles by increasing the availability of localized charging and hydrogen refuelling opportunities where Canadians live, work, and play.

Canada has set a mandatory target for all new light-duty cars and passenger trucks to be zero-emission by 2035. Additionally, according to Census data, more than a third of Canadians live in multi-unit dwellings. To meet Canada's EV targets and growing consumer demand, real estate owners like Killam need to incorporate EV charging stations across their portfolios, particularly in urban areas where populations are growing and higher percentages of residents live in apartments.

"We're making electric vehicles more affordable and accessible for Canadians from coast to coast to coast. Investing in more charging stations — like the ones announced today — will allow more Canadians to be in the driver's seat on the road to a net-zero future and help achieve our climate goals." - The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources

"By teaming up with Enel X and Catalyst, we are able to offer our residents easy access to cutting-edge EV charging technology while also helping to fulfill the demand for cleaner modes of transportation across the region," said Andrew Kent, Developments Director, Killam Apartment Reit. "As part of our ESG commitments, we invest in technology that will lower our carbon footprint while also providing value across our portfolio. By optimizing energy costs and bringing value to our residents, this is exactly what these Enel X smart chargers allow us to do."

"Killam's commitment to environmental sustainability, through their investment in EV infrastructure, solar installations, and sustainable practices, is commendable," said Mark MacDonald, Principal, Catalyst Sales and Marketing. "Enel X smart charging stations were the perfect match for scaling the EV infrastructure needed at Killam's multi-family residences. I am proud to see this level of commitment coming from our region; it proves we can be leaders here."

This announcement follows news from earlier this year that Nova Scotia, home to 33% of Killam's multi-unit residential properties, is the fourth Canadian province to adopt an EV rebate program. The EV rebate program offers incentives for electric vehicle purchases, including passenger vehicles, electric bicycles, and used vehicles. The program demonstrates Nova Scotia's commitment to driving equitable EV adoption by ensuring EV access to more Canadians, as part of the Government of Canada's larger initiative for all new light-duty car and passenger truck sales to be zero-emission by 2035. Canadian businesses and residents can purchase Enel X smart charging stations, which qualify for utility and government incentives, online or on Amazon.ca.

Enel, the parent group of Enel X, is committed to achieving net-zero by 2040, for both direct and indirect emissions. The company outlined clear objectives certified by the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) around occupational health and safety, sustainable supply chain, increasingly integrated governance structure, and environmental management based on reducing emissions and consumption while also promoting biodiversity.

About Enel X

Enel X is Enel Group's global business line offering services that accelerate innovation and drive the energy transition. In North America, Enel X has around 4,500 business customers, spanning more than 35,000 sites and representing approximately $10.5B in energy spend under management. Enel X North America has approximately 4.7 GW of demand response capacity, over 70 battery storage projects that are operational and under contract, and more than 70,000 smart EV charging stations. Enel X advises large energy users on energy procurement, sustainability, and risk management, and has completed 65,000 energy procurement events including 3,000 MW of long-term renewable energy contracts. The company's intelligent DER Optimization Software is designed to analyze real-time energy and utility bill data, improve performance, and manage distributed energy assets across a number of different value streams and applications. JuiceNet, Enel X's smart EV charging platform, delivers energy services to utilities, businesses, drivers and automotive manufacturers.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, and developing a $4.4 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy is to enhance value and profitability by focusing on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

About Catalyst Sales and Marketing

Catalyst Sales and Marketing is a progressive electrical, lighting, and renewable energy manufacturers rep agency based in Atlantic Canada. Driven by the mission to help every Atlantic Canadian achieve environmental sustainability and personal independence through electrification, Catalyst partners with environmentally conscious manufacturers and prioritizes representing products that contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. Catalyst also assists entities with their ZEVIP applications, utilizing their extensive experience and knowledge of the program. In 2021, Catalyst helped submit applications for a total of 830 Level 2 chargers.

