Chromaflo Technologies Launches Interactive Chromaflo Colorant Explorer App

ASHTABULA, Ohio, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chromaflo Technologies , the premier global provider of colorant technology solutions, today launched its new Chromaflo Colorant Explorer mobile app, an interactive tool that provides users with a seamless visual color technology experience.

The Colorant Explorer app is built around a novel color wheel design concept to aid formulators and color specifiers with easier searching of pigment ranges used in colorant chemistries for paints, coatings and thermoset plastics.

Chromaflo's Colorant Explorer tool allows the user to make the colorant selection process much more efficient, potentially shortening the time to market for the end-product.

Using the app's "Explore Colors" feature, users can effortlessly scroll through chromatic and neutral color wheels designed to create visualization of pigments within a color space and correlate them to available Chromaflo colorants. We re-invented the color wheel! Once a color is selected, a digital representation of the desired color shade is displayed in larger format for both masstone and tint applications.

The Chromaflo app also features an "Explore Products" option that provides product data that users can filter through to fine-tune available colorant lines by industry, chemistry and region. Users can also access Chromaflo news, events, website, and social media platforms, and "Contact Us" form all from within the app to stay connected with the company.

"The Chromaflo Colorant Explorer App is a valuable tool that places everything end-users need to navigate the colorant selection process at their fingertips – whether searching by color or chemistries for architectural, industrial and thermoset plastics applications," said Steve Riccardi, Director – Global Marketing for Chromaflo Technologies. "This app will equip users with an unparalleled interactive digital color, chemistry and application experience that currently does not exist in the colorant industry, and supports our commitment to quality, speed and service for new and existing customers and industry specifiers."

To learn more about Chromaflo Colorant Explorer, visit Chromaflo's website.

About Chromaflo Technologies

Chromaflo Technologies is a leading independent global supplier of colorant systems, chemical and pigment dispersions, serving customers in architectural and industrial coatings as well as the thermoset composites market. Headquartered in Ashtabula, Ohio, USA, Chromaflo has production facilities in the USA, Canada, The Netherlands, Finland, Australia, China, India, Malaysia, Mexico, Uruguay and South Africa. Sales and technical support is also provided throughout North and South America, Europe, Australia, China, India, Malaysia, Mexico and Southeast Asia. Commitment to excellence is driven by three core values: quality, speed and service. Chromaflo Technologies global manufacturing sites hold various ISO certifications, including ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and OHSAS-18001/ISO-45001. Current certificates can be located on our website.

