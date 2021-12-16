Astyra Corporation Recognized as One of America's Fastest-Growing Companies in Under-Resourced Communities Richmond-based consulting firm ranks in Top 50 of ICIC Inner City 100 list

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Astyra Corporation, a black-owned staffing and consulting firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, has earned the 41st spot on the 2021 Inner City 100 (IC100) list. The award, which celebrates the 100 fastest-growing businesses in under-resourced communities in the country, was presented by the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC) during a virtual ceremony on December 9.

IC100 winners were evaluated based on revenue growth from 2016 to 2020, during which Astyra achieved a growth rate of 127.58%. This is the firm's third major national recognition in 2021. In April, the company received Corporate Plus distinction from the National Minority Supplier Development Council for its expertise in fulfilling large national contracts. It was recognized on the Inc. 5000 list in September.

"We are thrilled to be honored for our growth and resilience," said Ken Ampy, Astyra CEO. "This award is truly a testament to the drive and talent of our team."

"Our firm is laser focused on delivering measurable results," agreed Sam Young, Astyra president. "Every one of our consultants works tirelessly to connect our clients with the innovative solutions that power businesses forward."

Astyra launched in 1997. Today, it matches high-profile clients in healthcare, energy and finance with qualified experts in 14 states.

"The Inner City 100 class of 2021 have been engines of job growth and a healthy, inclusive economy in these incredibly challenging times," said ICIC CEO Steve Grossman. "They have also been actively engaged in strengthening their communities by donating their time and resources to local organizations and charities. We are truly inspired by our IC100 winners."

About Astyra

Founded in 1997, Astyra Corporation (www.astyra.com) is an award-winning staffing and consulting firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. They are proven experts in successfully matching highly skilled consultants to innovative business solutions. Clients range from government agencies and financial institutions to major systems integrators.

About Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC)

Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC) was founded by renowned Harvard Business School Professor Michael Porter in 1994 as a research and strategy organization that today is widely recognized as the preeminent authority on urban economic growth. ICIC drives inclusive economic prosperity in under-resourced communities through innovative research and programs to create jobs, income, and wealth for local residents. Learn more at www.icic.org. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook at @icicorg.

View original content:

SOURCE Astyra Corporation