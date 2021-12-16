Antengene and XtalPi Announce AI-Driven R&D Collaboration

SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene" SEHK: 6996.HK), a leading innovative, global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class and/or best-in-class medicines for cancer and other life-threatening diseases and XtalPi Inc, a quantum physics-based, AI-powered drug R&D company with the mission to revolutionize drug discovery and development by improving the speed, scale, novelty and success rate, announced today a long-term R&D collaboration.

Under terms of the agreement, XtalPi will utilize its integrated artificial intelligence (AI) research and development (R&D) platform comprised of proprietary cloud-supercomputer-powered in silico tools and its highly efficient wet lab to support Antengene's drug discovery and development programs.

"This collaboration is in keeping with Antengene's mission of bringing best-in-class/first-in-class medicines for people with cancer and other life-threatening diseases. We are very excited about the opportunity to accelerate the pace of candidate identification, selection and preclinical evaluation by working with XtalPi to conduct in silico compound synthesis and testing. We believe this technology will allow us to explore a wider chemical space which could be especially valuable for completely new targets."said Dr. Jay Mei, Founder and CEO of Antengene.

"The excellent cooperation and potential for a long-term collaboration between XtalPi and Antengene is based on the good trust established by both parties. I believe that XtalPi's pioneering, AI-driven technology can help our partner, Antengene, develop new therapies at a pace and scale beyond traditional alternatives. The positive scientific collaboration between the scientists at XtalPi and Antengene sets the stage for a "win-win relationship" that can provide a mutual benefit to both parties" said Dr. Ma Jian, CEO of XtalPi.

About Antengene

Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK) is a leading clinical-stage R&D- driven global biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative first-in-class/best-in-class therapeutic medicines for oncology and other life-threatening diseases. Driven by its vision of "Treating Patients Beyond Borders", Antengene aims to provide the most advanced anti-cancer drugs to patients in the Asia Pacific Region and around the world. Since initiating operations in 2017, Antengene has obtained 20 investigational new drug (IND) approvals in the US and in Asia, submitted 6 new drug applications (NDAs) in multiple Asia Pacific markets, with the NDA for selinexor/ATG-010 in South Korea already approved through a priority review process. Antengene has built a broad and expanding pipeline of 15 clinical and preclinical assets by leveraging partnerships as well as in-house drug discovery. The Company has global rights on 8 programs and Asia Pacific rights, including the Greater China region, on 5 programs.

About XtalPi

XtalPi is a quantum physics-based, AI-powered drug R&D company with the mission to revolutionize drug discovery and development by improving the speed, scale, novelty and success rate. With operations in both China and the U.S., XtalP strives to deploy the best capabilities and resources available to us in each market to meet the needs of its customers and collaborators.

We operate an integrated technology platform which combines the mutually informing and reinforcing cloud supercomputing-powered in silico tools and our wet lab with robotic automation, and enables discovery and development of innovative therapeutics at a pace and scale beyond traditional alternatives. We are among the pioneering AI-powered drug R&D companies in the world that have established a platform with an iterative feedback loop between quantum physics-based dry lab and wet lab capabilities.

Since its establishment six years ago, it has built an integrated drug discovery solution based on advanced technologies such as AI, which combines with calculations, expert experience, and drug experiments to develop the drug. At present, the company has a team of more than 550 people and an experimental site area of more than 10,000 square meters.

