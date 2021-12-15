Wheel Announces Integration with GoodRx to Help Millions of Patients Follow Treatment Plans & Save on Medication Wheel's virtual care platform now offers real-time pricing and discounts on medication

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheel , the digital health company putting great care within everyone's reach, today announced a new integration with GoodRx , America's digital resource for healthcare, to help people save on their prescription costs and follow their treatment plans. Now Wheel clients and their millions of patients can seamlessly access discounts on medications at more than 70,000 pharmacies nationwide.

One-third of US residents have trouble paying their medical bills and turn to their physicians for help navigating the costs and insurance coverage. However, a recent survey from JAMA Network shows that few physicians are able to accurately estimate out-of-pocket costs. Through this integration, Wheel and GoodRx are providing clinicians with greater confidence that their patients will be able to start and stay on their medication.

GoodRx's coupon price API processes over 200 billion pricing data points every day to provide consumers with access to lower prices on their medication. Through this integration, once a clinician prescribes a treatment plan, companies built on Wheel's white-labeled virtual care platform will be able to seamlessly offer their patients a GoodRx coupon for their medication at their preferred pharmacy.

"We're excited to partner with GoodRx and make it easier and less expensive for people to follow their treatment plans," said Wheel CEO and founder Michelle Davey. "Our goal is to provide companies with all the tools they need to build a great virtual care service for their patients. This partnership is another example of how we're driving down the cost of care and improving health outcomes at scale."

"Reaching patients at the point of care is crucial to ensuring they will be able to afford the medications they are prescribed," said GoodRx co-CEO and co-founder Doug Hirsch. "By partnering with Wheel, GoodRx prices will be integrated into the platform so patients will be able to access lower prices on their medications at the pharmacy of their choosing."

Wheel's virtual care platform and nationwide clinician network make it easy for companies to build telehealth services — whether they're looking to scale nationwide, expand their treatment areas, offer 24/7 care coverage, or now provide direct cost savings to their patients. For those interested in partnering with Wheel, please visit wheel.com/companies

About Wheel

Wheel is a digital health company putting great care within everyone's reach. Wheel provides companies and clinicians with everything they need to deliver care virtually. Today Wheel powers virtual primary care and behavioral health services for the most forward-thinking organizations in healthcare today — including publicly-traded digital health companies, tech companies, labs, and retailers. To learn more about Wheel, visit wheel.com .

About GoodRx

GoodRx is America's digital resource for healthcare. Our technology delivers strong savings, trusted information and access to care to make healthcare affordable and convenient for all Americans. Since 2011, we have helped consumers save over $35 billion from pharmacy retail price and are one of the most downloaded medical apps over the past decade.

