SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Owlet, Inc. f/k/a Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 18, 2022 - OWLT

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities: (a) that purchased or otherwise acquired Owlet, Inc. f/k/a Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation ("Owlet" or the "Company") (NYSE: OWLT) securities between March 31, 2021 and October 4, 2021, inclusive and/or (b) held Sandbridge common stock as of June 1, 2021 and were eligible to vote at Sandbridge's special meeting on July 14, 2021. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Central District of California. To get more information go to:

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

CASE DETAILS: According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Owlet was reasonably likely to be required to obtain marketing authorization for the Smart Sock because the Food and Drug Administration concluded it was a medical device; (2) as a result, Owlet was reasonably likely to cease commercial distribution of the Smart Sock in the U.S. until it obtained the requisite approval; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO SHAREHOLDERS: If you suffered a loss in Owlet, you have until January 18, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased or otherwise acquired Owlet securities between March 31, 2021 and October 4, 2021, inclusive and/or held Sandbridge common stock as of June 1, 2021, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees.

PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: Complete this brief submission form https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/owlet-inc-f-k-a-sandbridge-acquisition-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=4 or call 212-363-7500 to discuss the case with Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

