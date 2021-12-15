Optimal Strategix Group Launching New Branding and Website

NEWTOWN, Pa., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimal Strategix Group, Inc. (OSG), a globally recognized leader in Customer Journey, Experience, and Engagement Technologies, today announces the company's rebranding. Optimal Strategix Group's rebranding represents the company's continuous innovation and communicates its successful history in utilizing its behavioral sciences and AI/ML-powered technology solutions to drive intelligent growth from insights to enabling customer engagement. OSG has helped companies shape their data into actionable and intelligent outcomes while driving customer-centric growth.

Optimal Strategix Group, Inc. is a global technology and analytics provider that delivers outcomes on customer engagement to Fortune 500 clients with the help of leading analytical technologies and world-class global resources. OSG uniquely combines historical data with the future needs of patients, physicians, consumers, or customers of our clients by going beyond the “who” and the “what” and understanding the “how” and “why” behind their decision-making.

The rebrand positions Optimal Strategix Group as a leader in technologies that help improve Customer Experience and drive Customer Engagement. The company's unique intellectual property ASEMAP™ gets to a deep understanding of past and future customer expectations. OSG's technology helps extract, integrate, and refine data, while personalizing predictions and delivering real-time engagement and growth.

"Our business has transformed dramatically over the past few years," says Dr. Sukumar, CEO of Optimal Strategix Group, "OSG's rebranding will support the company's vision and innovation in technologies that help extract, refine, and deliver customer engagement using both behavioral sciences and AI/ML."

Optimal Strategix Group's logo brings a new visual identity, characterizing the brand as innovative, sharp, and unique. The new logo with purple letters transitioning into a blue-green gradient arrow symbolizes intelligence fueling their technology, resulting in business growth for their clients.

The new font and fresh colors reflect a vibrant, passionate, and dedicated approach to their clients. Optimal Strategix Group puts its clients' success first. It helps businesses analyze their customer data, understand what drives behaviors, and grow their brands intelligently.

ABOUT OSG

