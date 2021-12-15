Correction Notice to Press Release Regarding Dividend Amount on Preferred Shares, Series B

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - TransAlta Corporation (TSX: TA) (NYSE: TAC) announced today a correction to its press release issued December 13, 2021 in respect of the dividend amount declared on its Cumulative Redeemable Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series B (the "Series B shares"). In the press release, the dividend amount payable on March 31, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 1, 2022 was misstated as $0.53236 per Series B share. The correct amount is $0.13309 per Series B share.

All currency is expressed in Canadian dollars.

