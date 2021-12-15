Colombia Leads Offshore BPO Confidence Index

BOGOTA, Colombia, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Colombia has become one of the most important destinations for the development of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) operations. This is confirmed by the Offshore BPO Confidence Index 2021, which places the country in the first position of a list that includes the 12 main BPO world markets, an achivemenit that is celebrated by Invest in Bogota, the Investment Promotion Agency responsable for attracting foreing BPO companies to the capital city of the country.

The index is the result of surveys with about 100 managers of BPO companies located in Bulgaria, Colombia, Egypt, El Salvador, Honduras, India, Jamaica, Mexico, Nicaragua, the Philippines, Poland, and South Africa, who rated their level of confidence in categories such as political and economic stability, government support, security, real estate market, availability of multilingual talent and strength of the BPO industry.

Colombia, with a rating of 90.9%, appears in the first place of the index, followed by India, Bulgaria, South Africa, and El Salvador. The country's highest-rated categories are government support and BPO industry cohesion. Additionally, aspects such as the country's telecommunications infrastructure, talent availability, and economic stability received outstanding ratings.

In terms of government support, the ranking highlights the country's plans to strengthen the supply of talent by investing in bilingualism programs, while in terms of talent availability, a category in which the country achieved an almost perfect score, respondents expressed confidence that they will be able to expand their operations for at least the next three years.

One of the sections in which Colombia achieved the highest rating was the cohesion of the BPO industry. According to the index, executives have high confidence in the BPO association, Bpro, as well as in several of the investment promotion agencies operating in the country such as ProColombia and Invest in Bogota.

"The articulated strategy led by the public sector and private companies has allowed Colombia to become one of the best environments in the world for the development of BPO operations. From Bogota, we are committed to attracting international BPO companies that contribute to the economic and social development of the capital", highlights Isabella Muñoz, Executive Director of Invest in Bogota.

Colombia is the third BPO market in Latin America with a revenue that exceeds 1,7 billion. Bogota, which concentrates more than 50% of the BPO operations, appears as the cluster of the industry in Colombia. In addition, 85% of the bilingual talent that is part of the sector is in the capital of the country.

