Ascent Launches New Digital Platform, Provides New Product Suite and Enhanced Shipment Visibility for Customers

BELLEVILLE, Mich., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent, a leading global logistics company, today unveiled its new digital platform and product suite, PEAK 2.0, focused on simplifying the user experience and providing real-time visibility to its customers. The company also revealed a rebrand designed to underscore its tech-forward strategy.

"Ascent's new platform simplifies our customers' management of their supply chains by putting visibility at the center of our TMS. Customers will find a more immersive and simplified user experience with PEAK 2.0," said Tomasz Jamroz, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer for Ascent.

"I'd like to thank our PEAK team, the more than one hundred software engineers, developers, cloud architects, data engineers, data scientists, QA engineers and UX designers who worked tirelessly to get this launched," Jamroz continued.

PEAK began development in 2018 and has evolved from extensive research and input from Ascent customers. It enables customers to have connectivity across their entire supply chain and Ascent's multiple service offerings. PEAK's goal is to create a frictionless user experience based on simplicity, seamless integrations and intuitive UI/UX.

"We found that our customers are multitasking with several complicated applications and juggling the status of their shipments throughout the workday. They told us they want to open one application and see at a glance where their shipments are and if something is running late," said Jamroz. "We are thrilled to roll that offering out today."

PEAK 2.0 technology will also give shippers control over how they view their data. Among newly available tools are customizable dashboards and data visualizations, shipment bookmarking, live tracking, integrated communication tools, document management, spending tracking and ERP integration.

"As supply chains become increasingly complex, Ascent's customers will be empowered to manage not only costs but also the time spent by their teams to keep everything flowing. We look forward to doubling the size of our technology team in 2022 to continue to support these efforts," Jamroz added.

The launch of PEAK 2.0 and Ascent's new branding conclude a year of significant investment for Ascent. This includes a fleet expansion of Ascent's charter airline, USA Jet, as well as the launch of a new website, www.ascentlogistics.com, providing customers with ready access to Ascent's full suite of offerings.

"Our new technological capabilities, combined with our history of industry-leading customer service, positions us strongly to continue delivering excellence for our customers in 2022 and beyond," Jamroz concluded.

About Ascent

Ascent solves supply chain challenges for thousands of customers worldwide. With $1.5 billion in revenue and a dedicated team of 950+ industry experts in 21 locations across North America, Ascent is a recognized supplier of the year for multiple Fortune 500 companies as well as a partner to thousands of small and medium sized businesses. The company's global reach, deep knowledge and innovative technology platform PEAK uniquely position its team to flawlessly execute in delivering goods worldwide via all modes. Ascent's #1 market share in the demanding domestic ground and air expedite market has provided it the foundation to handle even the most complex logistics challenges. Ascent's offerings include truckload, less-than-truckload, global forwarding, air charter and expedite solutions. The company performs over 250,000 trips through its bid board on an annual basis. For more information about the company, please visit Ascent's website: www.ascentlogistics.com.

