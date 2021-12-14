The platform will enable the Broker to streamline the processing of their Marine program

Parker, Smith & Feek Live with Marine Program on the Nexsure Insurance Platform The platform will enable the Broker to streamline the processing of their Marine program

BREA, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XDimensional Technologies (XDTI) announced today that Parker, Smith & Feek has gone live with its Marine Program on the Nexsure Insurance Platform. The insurance brokerage firm is ranked in the Top 50 US Insurance Brokerage Firms by Business Insurance.

XDimensional Technologies Logo (PRNewsfoto/XDimensional Technologies, Inc.)

The Nexsure Insurance Platform has automated the PS&F Marine program by gathering data provided by clients in the cloud using Parker, Smith & Feek's proprietary Marine applications and sending it directly into the platform to issue both proposals and policies to clients while reducing paper and manual processes by the client service team. The implementation was completed in three months and required mapping between custom forms and ACORD forms.

"We are excited to have brought this enhanced solution to our Marine team and clients that most frequently utilize subscription policies from this highly specialized quarter of the Commercial insurance marketplace," said Aimee Edgin, Commercial Operations Manager, Parker, Smith & Feek. "XDTI was the rare contender in the AMS market that had the ability within their Nexsure Insurance Platform to provide a holistic approach from start to finish, enhancing both our client and team user experiences. The expertise and capabilities of the XDTI team were key in providing a smooth implementation process to our agency."

"Parker, Smith & Feek is a leader in the Marine space," said Krista Weaver, President, and COO, XDimensional Technologies. "We were excited to implement this program to create efficiencies for their team. We look forward to working with them to launch additional products and programs on the platform."

About Parker, Smith & Feek

Founded in 1937 by Charles C. Parker, Parker, Smith & Feek (psfinc.com) is one of the 50 largest insurance brokerage firms in the United States. The firm is privately owned and headquartered in the Pacific Northwest. With world-class resources with a global reach, it offers business insurance solutions for multiple industry sectors, including employee benefits and commercial insurance, as well as claims advocacy and surety services.

About XDimensional Technologies, Inc.

XDimensional Technologies, Inc. (XDTI.com), based in Brea, CA, develops and markets comprehensive insurance processing and distribution solutions that empower and connect agents, brokers, wholesalers, MGAs/MGUs, program administrators, carriers, and policyholders. These solutions drive efficient business production, superior customer service, and insightful business management and are delivered through the SaaS-based Nexsure Insurance Platform.

Media Contact:

Beth Bartlick

VP, Marketing

XDimensional Technologies

860-212-5799

beth.bartlick@xdti.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE XDimensional Technologies, Inc.