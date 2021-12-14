LITTLE CAESARS® WINS TWO HIGHLY COVETED TECHNOLOGY AWARDS

DETROIT, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Caesars, the pizza chain known for revolutionary innovations like the Pizza Portal, received first place in two prominent technology-related award competitions. Michigan CIO has named Anita Klopfenstein Chief Information Officer of the Year and presented her with an ORBIE® Award. The company's new store software has also won the 2021 Breakthrough Technology Award presented at this year's MURTEC event by Hospitality Technology Magazine.

"We are thrilled to receive these prestigious recognitions from two of the most prominent voices in the technology industry," said David Scrivano, President and CEO of Little Caesars. "Anita and our entire technology team have done an excellent job of implementing some of the most advanced software, apps, and innovations around. With such an innovative team, we are continuing to grow by adding even more top talent in the tech space."

The CIO of the Year® ORBIE® Award is the premier technology executive recognition program in the United States. The award honors chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. Finalists and winners are selected by an independent peer review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients, based upon leadership and management effectiveness, value created by technology innovation, and engagement in industry and community endeavors.

The MURTEC Breakthrough recognizes restaurant operators who have pioneered groundbreaking technology and innovative strategies in customer engagement or overall enterprise. It is presented to the company that has leveraged a specific strategy or technology beyond standard practice to improve overall restaurant operations and reveal an increase or marked improvement in efficiency or cost savings.

With so much opportunity in technology, Little Caesars is hiring across the business, focusing heavily on tech recruitment and recruitment of store crew members and managers. In addition, distribution centers are hiring warehouse team members and drivers. The company offers colleagues many opportunities for growth and advancement, with many corporate employees beginning their careers at the store level. In fact, 70% of Little Caesars crew members have been promoted to manager level or above and 25% of corporate employees began their careers as store crew members.

To learn more, visit https://littlecaesars.com/en-us/careers/

ABOUT LITTLE CAESARS®

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, Little Caesars is the third largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and 27 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars has been named "Best Value in America" for the past 14 years (based on nationwide survey of national quick service restaurant customers conducted by Sandelman & Associates - 2007-2020 entitled "Highest Rated Chain – Value for the Money"). Little Caesars products are made with quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes.

An exceptionally high growth company with over 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join our team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

