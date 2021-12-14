InventHelp Inventor Develops Template Kit for Door Hardware Installations (LGI-3042)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a carpenter and I wanted to create a simple template tool to increase accuracy and precision during door installations," said an inventor, from Baldwin, N.Y., "so I invented the JIG MASTER. My design offers an improved alternative to using traditional tools and methods available."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective template kit for precision door hardware installations. In doing so, it offers consistent alignment of up to 1/32 of an inch. As a result, it increases accuracy and efficiency and it ensures reliable use of hardware and mechanical action of doors. The invention features a functional design that is easy to align and use so it is ideal for contractors and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LGI-3042, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

