The Home Depot Foundation Commits Up to $1 Million to Communities Devastated by Tornado Outbreak

ATLANTA, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot Foundation announced a commitment of up to $1 million to support immediate disaster relief and long-term recovery efforts in the communities impacted by the devastating tornado outbreak across the central United States. This new disaster response grant takes the Foundation's 2021 disaster commitment to more than $7 million.

Immediately after the storms, area stores and Team Depot, The Home Depot's volunteer workforce, began donating and distributing water, trash bags, buckets, and other essential items to affected areas. Team Depot volunteer associates from Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas and Illinois continue to assemble and distribute relief supplies for donation to affected communities.

Meanwhile, The Foundation is continuing to work closely with its national nonprofit partners, the American Red Cross, Operation Blessing, Convoy of Hope and Team Rubicon, to provide shelter and mobilize trucks of relief kits. The Home Depot's field merchandising team has also been working around the clock to move emergency supplies such as generators to the impacted areas.

The Homer Fund, Home Depot's employee assistance program, is providing immediate financial support to every impacted associate in need of safe housing, food, and clothing. Associates affected by the storms received emergency funds to cover hotel, food and clothing expenses while displaced. To date, The Homer Fund has granted more than $2.6 million to support associates impacted by natural disasters in 2021.

"Our sincerest thoughts are with the communities that have been impacted by these devastating tornadoes," said Shannon Gerber, executive director of The Home Depot Foundation. "The Home Depot Foundation is committed to supporting the recovery efforts across six states and will work alongside our nonprofit partners and Team Depot volunteer associates to assist the communities and families affected by this catastrophic event."

The Home Depot Foundation works to improve the homes and lives of U.S. veterans, train skilled tradespeople to fill the labor gap and support communities impacted by natural disasters. Since 2011, the Foundation has invested more than $400 million in veteran causes and improved more than 50,000 veteran homes and facilities. The Foundation has pledged to invest half of a billion dollars in veteran causes by 2025 and $50 million in training the next generation of skilled tradespeople through the Path to Pro program.

