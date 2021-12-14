Glia and Zensar Partner to Help Financial Institutions and Insurance Providers Enhance Customer Service Partnership to enable organizations to take a digital-first approach to customer service

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia, a leading provider of Digital Customer Service, today announced that they have formed a strategic partnership with Zensar (NSE:BSE-ZENSARTECH), a leading experience engineering and technology solutions company, to jointly offer Zensar's digital transformation services and Glia's platform. By bringing together Glia's Digital Customer Service platform and Zensar's implementation expertise, financial institutions across the globe will be able to boost efficiencies and provide more frictionless customer experiences.

Globally, consumers expect a consistent user experience across multiple channels and moments of truth. With Glia's platform, financial institutions and insurance providers can meet customers where they are and communicate with them through whichever methods they prefer, including chat, digital voice, video banking, and guide them using CoBrowsing. Glia also provides an AI management platform and easy integration to common telephony systems. Through this partnership, financial institutions can:

increase sales conversion of online applications;

experience significant reductions in average call handle times (AHT);

capture and improve customer satisfaction scores (CSAT);

improve brand loyalty with customers & external distribution channels.

"The financial services sector has seen accelerated digital adoption due to changing customer needs. In this context, providing an outstanding customer experience has become a critical imperative for all business operations," said Nachiketa Mitra, Executive Vice President and Global head, BFSI, Zensar. "We plan to combine Glia's innovative technology with our capabilities to create a compelling value proposition for our clients."

"The screen has become the centre of the customer's universe, making financial services organizations' digital strategies a critical priority," said Dan Michaeli, CEO and co-founder of Glia. "By partnering with Zensar, we're helping financial institutions and insurance providers deliver seamless digital banking and insurance experiences to their customers, meeting them in whichever channels they prefer for service and support. We look forward to joining forces with Zensar, helping our clients strengthen their customer relationships and create long-lasting loyalty."

About Zensar ( www.zensar.com )

We conceptualize, build, and manage digital products through experience design, data engineering, and advanced analytics for over 130 leading companies. Our solutions leverage industry-leading platforms and help clients be competitive, agile, and disruptive as they navigate transformational changes with velocity. With headquarters in Pune, India, our 10,000+ associates work across 33 locations, including San Jose, Seattle, Princeton, Cape Town, London, Singapore, and Mexico City.

Media contact-Aradhana Prabhu - Aradhana.prabhu@zensar.com

About Glia

Glia is reinventing how businesses support their customers in a digital world. Glia's solution enriches web and mobile experiences with digital communication choices, on-screen collaboration, and AI-enabled assistance. Glia has partnered with more than 200 banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other financial institutions across the globe to improve top and bottom-line results through Digital Customer Service. The company has won numerous awards for its innovation - most recently recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor for 2020 , and raised over $100 million in funding from top investors. Visit glia.com to learn more.

Contact: Maggie Wise, maggie@williammills.com

